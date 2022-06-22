 Mark Evans Is Out Of Rose Tattoo Ahead of the European Tour - Noise11.com
Rose Tattoo Angry Anderson and Mark Evans. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Rose Tattoo Angry Anderson and Mark Evans. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Mark Evans Is Out Of Rose Tattoo Ahead of the European Tour

by Paul Cashmere on June 22, 2022

in News

Former AC/DC bass player and until this week Rose Tattoo bass player Mark Evans is out of The Tatts.

Rose Tattoo will begin their European tour in Germany on 8 July. Mark’s sudden departure from Rose Tattoo was not only a surprise to him but also to the Tatts European fans who were only remained a few weeks again that Mark was on the tour. “Rose Tattoo’s current lineup features the formidable #AngryAnderson, former #ACDC bass player #MarkEvans, guitarist #BobSpencer ex #Skyhooks #TheAngels , Magic #MickArnold on slide guitar and on drums… the man, the myth the legend #PaulDemarco,” a post on the Tatts socials said on 31 May.

Mark Evans announced today, “Dear European and UK friends, l was really excited to be finally seeing you all again, on tour post-Covid. It is with much sadness that l inform you today that l am not coming to Europe & UK with Rose Tattoo next week, as planned and previously advertised. This decision (made known to me only recently) was not of my making. l apologise to those who have (or may be) inconvenienced by this sudden change up.

l wish the band well on the tour. Cheers! Mark Evans. PS. Any bands out there in need of a slightly used bass player? It appears my diary may now be clear.”

Mark was announced as the permanent bass player for Rose Tattoo in 2017. Mark was the bass player for AC/DC on the albums ‘TNT’ (1975), ‘High Voltage’ (1976), ‘Dirty Deeds Done Dirty Cheap’ (1976) and ‘Let There Be Rock’ (1977). He was replaced with Cliff Williams in 1977 after the recording of ‘Let There Be Rock’.

Mark was also a member of Sydney band Finch/Contraband from 1977 to 1979.

Rose Tattoo will begin their European tour on 8 July at Küsters Hot Open Air in Wunstorf, Germany. Rose Tattoo are yet to comment on Mark’s departure or announce a new bass player.

Noise11.com

