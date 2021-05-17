Martha Wainwright To Release First Album In Five Years - Noise11.com

Martha Wainwright will release her first album in five years soon. ‘Love Will Be Reborn’ is coming in August.
While ‘Goodnight City’ was Martha’s last album in 2016 we have to go back to 2012’s ‘Come Home To Mama’ for her album last album of all-original material.
The title track to ‘Love Will Be Reborn’ is relatively new and came from a dark time for Martha. “I wrote the song in its entirety within ten or fifteen minutes,” she says.” I was bawling.”
‘Love Will Be Reborn’ had its debut in Martha’s shows just prior to lockdown.
The new album was recorded in Montreal.
LOVE WILL BE REBORN out AUGUST 20
TRACKLISTING
1.Middle Of The Lake
2.Getting Older
3.Love Will be Reborn
4.Being Right
5.Report Card
6.Body and Soul
7.Hole in My Heart
8.Justice
9.Sometimes
10.Ranbow
11.Falaise de Malaise
