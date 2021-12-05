 Marty Stuart Inducted Into Country Music Hall of Fame - Noise11.com
Nick Kontonicolas and Marty Stuart

Nick Kontonicolas and Marty Stuart at Nick's birthday party 2020.

Marty Stuart Inducted Into Country Music Hall of Fame

by Paul Cashmere on December 5, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

Country music legend Marty Stuart has been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, 49 years after he was first delivered to Nashville on a Greyhound bus and wandered into the Ryman Auditorium. He was 13 years old.

The following day he joined Lester Flatt’s touring party and went to Delaware to play his first music festival. By the end of the weekend he was a member of Lester Flatt’s band.

And so began a remarkable career that has seen Stuart become a member of the Johnny Cash Band before creating his own solo catalogue of classics.

Marty Stuart first heard he was to be induced into the Country Music Hall of Fame in August, 2020. It became official on Sunday, November 20, 2021. His name now shares the accolade given to his former bosses Johnny Cash in 1980 and Flatt and Scruggs in 1985.

Marty Stuart: The Country Music Hall of Fame from Country Music Hall of Fame on Vimeo.

Marty Stuart’s passion project is Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music. The $30 million project is currently underway in Marty’s hometown of Philadelphia, Mississippi. The space will include a 50,000+ square foot campus including the renovated Ellis Theater and a newly constructed museum, classrooms, a community hall, meeting and event space, and a rooftop performance venue.

The Noise Network’s Chief Operating Officer Nick Kontonicolas has been working closely with Marty to fulfil the dream project expected to make the town of Philadelphia a global tourist destination.

“This is this most passionate project I have ever worked on”, says Nick Kontonicolas, The Noise Network’s COO. “What Marty is building is a gift to Philadelphia that will give back to the community and music fans worldwide for decades to come. The beautiful state of Mississippi has a rich musical heritage. I’m proud to be involved with my friend Marty Stuart’s as he gifts the Mississippi musical legacy to the world through Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music.

