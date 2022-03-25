Mary J Blige Gives Fans a ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ Remix Featuring H.E.R. - Noise11.com

Mary J. Blige has a new remix of her song ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ featuring H.E.R.

Since the release of the original track in February ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ has been used by fans on TikTok to express and promote self-love, self-empowerment, and self-care.

The original version is the title track Mary’s latest album released 11 February 2022. The album features collaborations with Usher, Fivio Foreign, DJ Khaled, Dave East and Anderson. Paak.

