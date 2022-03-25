 Mary J Blige Gives Fans a ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ Remix Featuring H.E.R. - Noise11.com
Mary J Blige plays Hamer Hall on Wednesday 12 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Mary J Blige. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Mary J Blige Gives Fans a ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ Remix Featuring H.E.R.

by Paul Cashmere on March 25, 2022

in News

Mary J. Blige has a new remix of her song ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ featuring H.E.R.

Since the release of the original track in February ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ has been used by fans on TikTok to express and promote self-love, self-empowerment, and self-care.

The original version is the title track Mary’s latest album released 11 February 2022. The album features collaborations with Usher, Fivio Foreign, DJ Khaled, Dave East and Anderson. Paak.

Related Posts

Daniel Johns
Daniel Johns Checks Into Rehab After Being Charged With DUI

Daniel Johns, the one-time singer for Silverchair, has been charged with DUI after crashing his SUV in the Hunter.

24 hours ago
Eskimo Joe at Noise11 in 2013 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eskimo Joe To Perform Black Fingernails Red Wine and A Song Is A City Albums On 2022 Tour

Eskimo Joe will break of their Western Australian prison to tour Australia in September and October showcasing two of their classic albums ‘Black Fingernails Red Wine’ and ‘A Song Is A City’.

1 day ago
Prince The Immersive Experience
Prince: The Immersive Experience’ Is Coming To Chicago

‘Prince: The Immersive Experience’ is an all-new Prince exhibition due to have its world premiere in Chicago on 9 June.

1 day ago
The Clouds
The Clouds To Tour For 30th Anniversary of Penny Century

The Clouds are spreading the word and the word is “To celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Penny Century the classic line-up of Jodi Phillis (Guitar/Vocals), Trish Young(Bass/Vocals), Dave Easton (Guitar) and Raphael Whittingham (Drums) will play Penny Century in Full plus a Special Encore of Hits including ‘Say It’, ‘Cloud Factory’, ‘Red Serenade’, ‘Bower of Bliss’, ‘Sweetest Thing’ and More”.

1 day ago
Red Hot Chilli Peppers Big Day Out Showgrounds Melbourne Australia Jan 26th 2013 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Red Hot Chili Peppers To Receive Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

1 day ago
Rick Astley photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rick Astley’s Debut Album ‘Whenever You Need Somebody’ Gets a Make-Over

Rick Astley’s first album ‘Whenever You Need Somebody’ has been put on the rack and stretched out to two CDs.

2 days ago
Ben Lee
Ben Lee Seems To Have Gotten Himself Into A Pickle Over Murray Cook Statement

Ben Lee has come under fire from Wiggles fans after telling a bizarre story about an animal hit by a car in Latvia that became frozen on the bumper of a vehicle which, I take it, was removed and made its way to Australia.

2 days ago