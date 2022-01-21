 Meat Loaf Dead At 74 From Covid - Noise11.com
Meat Loaf. Photo by Ros O'Gorman., music news, noise11

Meat Loaf. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Meat Loaf Dead At 74 From Covid

by Paul Cashmere on January 21, 2022

in News

Meat Loaf, co-creator of Bat Out Of Hell with Jim Steinman, has died at the age on 74.

This week Meat Loaf was in ICU in Nashville after contracting Covid-19. Meat Loaf’s death was announced by his family.

Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours.

His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 Million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including “Fight Club”, “Focus”, “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “Wayne’s World.”

“Bat Out of Hell” remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time.

We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.

We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time.

From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!

Meat Loaf was born Marvin Lee Aday in Dallas, Texas in 1947. He released an album as Stoney & Meatloaf (with Shaun ‘Stoney’ Murphy) in 1971 and before Bat Out Of Hell we say him as Eddie in The Rocky Horror Show.

Meat Loaf and Jim Steinman started work on Bat Out Of Hell in 1972 but it took years to complete. The album was finally released in 1977 but took more than a year to connect with fans. It went on to sell over 43 million copies worldwide and to date is the biggest selling album ever in Australia with over 1,750,000 sales.

Subsequent albums ‘Dead Ringer’, Midnight At The Lost and Found’, ‘Bad Attitude’ and ‘Blind Before I Stop’ failed to draw a crowd but in 1993 Meat Loaf teamed back with Jim Steinman and created a sequel to ‘Bat Out Of Hell’ called ‘Bat Out Of Hell II: Back To Hell’. It was a global number one hit with the single ‘I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That’).

Meat Loaf’s other roles included the bus driver in the Spice Girls movie, he was in ‘Fight Club’ as Meat Loaf Aday and he also once appeared in an episode of South Park.

More flops followed with ‘Welcome To The Neighbourhood’ (1995) and ‘Couldn’t Have Said It Better’ (2003) when Meat Loaf joined Steinman for a third time and released ‘Bat Out Of Hell III: The Monster Is Loose’. (2006).

Meat Loaf recorded three more albums, ‘Hang Cool Teddy Bear’ (2010), ‘Hell In A Handbasket’ (2011) and ‘Braver Than The Rest’ (2016).

Meat Loaf is survived by his daughters Amanda and Pearl Aday and son-in-law Scott Ian of Anthrax and grandson Revel Young Ian.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

David Bowie 2004 Rod Laver Arena. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dave Grohl And Ricky Gervais Discuss David Bowie

January 8 would have been David Bowie’s 75th birthday. Bowie died in 2016, just two days after his 69th birthday.

7 hours ago
Neil Young and Crazy Horse Greendale tour Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young’s Daryl Hannah Directed ‘A Band A Brotherhood A Barn’ Premieres On YouTube

Daryl Hannah’s documentary about the making of Neil Young and Crazy Horse’s ‘Barn’ album has debuted on YouTube.

8 hours ago
Prince at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 21 October 2003. Photo by Ros O'Gorman http:://www.noise11.com
Prince Estate Valued At $156 million

The estate of late music icon Prince has been valued at $US156.4 million ($AUD217 million) following a lengthy legal battle.

3 days ago
Dolly Parton in concert photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dolly Parton Has An Ice Cream Flavour and Its Called Strawberry Pretzel Pie

Dolly Parton has a new ice cream and a new song. The ice cream flavour is Strawberry Pretzel Pie. And like the ice cream, the song ‘Rose Of My Heart’ is only available from Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams.

4 days ago
Jon Lind in Howdy Moon
Madonna and Earth Wind & Fire Songwriter Jon Lind Dies At 73

Jon Lind, who wrote hits for Earth, Wind & Fire and Madonna, has died from cancer at the age of 73.

4 days ago
Ronnie Spector
Ronnie Spector Dies At Age 78

Ronnie Spector, the singer for The Ronettes and one time wife of notorious producer Phil Spector, has died at the age of 78.

January 13, 2022
Rod Stewart photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rod Stewart Australian Tour Cancelled

Rod Stewart's upcoming Australian tour including A Day On The Green dates has been cancelled.

January 13, 2022