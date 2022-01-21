Meat Loaf Dead At 74 From Covid - Noise11.com

Meat Loaf, co-creator of Bat Out Of Hell with Jim Steinman, has died at the age on 74.

This week Meat Loaf was in ICU in Nashville after contracting Covid-19. Meat Loaf’s death was announced by his family.

Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours. His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 Million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including “Fight Club”, “Focus”, “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “Wayne’s World.” “Bat Out of Hell” remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time. We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!

Meat Loaf was born Marvin Lee Aday in Dallas, Texas in 1947. He released an album as Stoney & Meatloaf (with Shaun ‘Stoney’ Murphy) in 1971 and before Bat Out Of Hell we say him as Eddie in The Rocky Horror Show.

Meat Loaf and Jim Steinman started work on Bat Out Of Hell in 1972 but it took years to complete. The album was finally released in 1977 but took more than a year to connect with fans. It went on to sell over 43 million copies worldwide and to date is the biggest selling album ever in Australia with over 1,750,000 sales.

Subsequent albums ‘Dead Ringer’, Midnight At The Lost and Found’, ‘Bad Attitude’ and ‘Blind Before I Stop’ failed to draw a crowd but in 1993 Meat Loaf teamed back with Jim Steinman and created a sequel to ‘Bat Out Of Hell’ called ‘Bat Out Of Hell II: Back To Hell’. It was a global number one hit with the single ‘I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That’).

Meat Loaf’s other roles included the bus driver in the Spice Girls movie, he was in ‘Fight Club’ as Meat Loaf Aday and he also once appeared in an episode of South Park.

More flops followed with ‘Welcome To The Neighbourhood’ (1995) and ‘Couldn’t Have Said It Better’ (2003) when Meat Loaf joined Steinman for a third time and released ‘Bat Out Of Hell III: The Monster Is Loose’. (2006).

Meat Loaf recorded three more albums, ‘Hang Cool Teddy Bear’ (2010), ‘Hell In A Handbasket’ (2011) and ‘Braver Than The Rest’ (2016).

Meat Loaf is survived by his daughters Amanda and Pearl Aday and son-in-law Scott Ian of Anthrax and grandson Revel Young Ian.

