Melbourne’s Katie Weston To Perform The Music Of Alanis Morissette Across Australia - Noise11.com

 Melbourne's Katie Weston To Perform The Music Of Alanis Morissette Across Australia
Katie Weston photo by Molly Harris

Katie Weston photo by Molly Harris

Melbourne’s Katie Weston To Perform The Music Of Alanis Morissette Across Australia

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on May 11, 2021

in News

Alanis Morissette won’t be jumping on a plane to Australia anytime soon which is a great opportunity for Melbourne singer Katie Weston to tour Australia performing the songs.

Katie’s ‘Uninvited’ is not a Covid lockdown show. She originally performed the show in Melbourne in 2019.

Katie will present ‘Uninvited’ with her band musically directed by Jonathan Skovron (guitar/backing vocals) featuring a six-piece live band with some of Australia’s best musicians; Paul Haymes (drums/percussion), Ben Cripps (bass guitar), Kathleen Halloran (guitar), Alex Burkoy (guitar/violin) and Marissa Skovron (keyboard/backing vocals).

Katie Weston starred in the Australian movie ‘Suddenly: A Short New Musical’. She worked for the Melbourne Theatre Company in ‘The Last 5 Years’ and ‘Iron Chin: The Hustle’.

Dates for Uninvited are:

Friday July 9th – The Prince Bandroom, Melbourne
Saturday July 10th – Cube 37 Frankston Performing Arts Centre, Frankston
Saturday July 17th – Lighthouse Theatre, Warrnambool
Saturday August 7th – Playhouse Theatre, Hobart
Saturday August 21st – Lennox Theatre, Riverside Parramatta
Friday September 3rd – Arkaba Hotel, Adelaide
Thursday September 23rd – Dubbo Regional Theatre, Dubbo
Friday September 24th – Illawarra Performing Arts Centre, Wollongong
Saturday September 25th – Civic Theatre, Wagga Wagga
Wednesday September 29th – Playhouse Theatre, Newcastle
Thursday September 30th – The Tivoli, Brisbane
Saturday October 2nd – Armitage Centre, Empire Theatre, Toowoomba
Thursday October 7th – The Art House, Wyong
Friday October 8th – The Studio, Darwin Entertainment Centre, Darwin
Saturday October 9th – Araluen Arts Centre, Alice Springs

