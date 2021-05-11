Melbourne’s Katie Weston To Perform The Music Of Alanis Morissette Across Australia - Noise11.com

Alanis Morissette won’t be jumping on a plane to Australia anytime soon which is a great opportunity for Melbourne singer Katie Weston to tour Australia performing the songs.

Katie’s ‘Uninvited’ is not a Covid lockdown show. She originally performed the show in Melbourne in 2019.

Katie will present ‘Uninvited’ with her band musically directed by Jonathan Skovron (guitar/backing vocals) featuring a six-piece live band with some of Australia’s best musicians; Paul Haymes (drums/percussion), Ben Cripps (bass guitar), Kathleen Halloran (guitar), Alex Burkoy (guitar/violin) and Marissa Skovron (keyboard/backing vocals).

Katie Weston starred in the Australian movie ‘Suddenly: A Short New Musical’. She worked for the Melbourne Theatre Company in ‘The Last 5 Years’ and ‘Iron Chin: The Hustle’.

Dates for Uninvited are:

Friday July 9th – The Prince Bandroom, Melbourne

Saturday July 10th – Cube 37 Frankston Performing Arts Centre, Frankston

Saturday July 17th – Lighthouse Theatre, Warrnambool

Saturday August 7th – Playhouse Theatre, Hobart

Saturday August 21st – Lennox Theatre, Riverside Parramatta

Friday September 3rd – Arkaba Hotel, Adelaide

Thursday September 23rd – Dubbo Regional Theatre, Dubbo

Friday September 24th – Illawarra Performing Arts Centre, Wollongong

Saturday September 25th – Civic Theatre, Wagga Wagga

Wednesday September 29th – Playhouse Theatre, Newcastle

Thursday September 30th – The Tivoli, Brisbane

Saturday October 2nd – Armitage Centre, Empire Theatre, Toowoomba

Thursday October 7th – The Art House, Wyong

Friday October 8th – The Studio, Darwin Entertainment Centre, Darwin

Saturday October 9th – Araluen Arts Centre, Alice Springs

