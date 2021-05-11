Melbourne’s Katie Weston To Perform The Music Of Alanis Morissette Across Australia - Noise11.com

Alanis Morissette won’t be jumping on a plane to Australia anytime soon which is a great opportunity for Melbourne singer Katie Weston to tour Australia performing the songs.
Katie’s ‘Uninvited’ is not a Covid lockdown show. She originally performed the show in Melbourne in 2019.
Katie will present ‘Uninvited’ with her band musically directed by Jonathan Skovron (guitar/backing vocals) featuring a six-piece live band with some of Australia’s best musicians; Paul Haymes (drums/percussion), Ben Cripps (bass guitar), Kathleen Halloran (guitar), Alex Burkoy (guitar/violin) and Marissa Skovron (keyboard/backing vocals).
Katie Weston starred in the Australian movie ‘Suddenly: A Short New Musical’. She worked for the Melbourne Theatre Company in ‘The Last 5 Years’ and ‘Iron Chin: The Hustle’.
Dates for Uninvited are:
Friday July 9th – The Prince Bandroom, Melbourne
Saturday July 10th – Cube 37 Frankston Performing Arts Centre, Frankston
Saturday July 17th – Lighthouse Theatre, Warrnambool
Saturday August 7th – Playhouse Theatre, Hobart
Saturday August 21st – Lennox Theatre, Riverside Parramatta
Friday September 3rd – Arkaba Hotel, Adelaide
Thursday September 23rd – Dubbo Regional Theatre, Dubbo
Friday September 24th – Illawarra Performing Arts Centre, Wollongong
Saturday September 25th – Civic Theatre, Wagga Wagga
Wednesday September 29th – Playhouse Theatre, Newcastle
Thursday September 30th – The Tivoli, Brisbane
Saturday October 2nd – Armitage Centre, Empire Theatre, Toowoomba
Thursday October 7th – The Art House, Wyong
Friday October 8th – The Studio, Darwin Entertainment Centre, Darwin
Saturday October 9th – Araluen Arts Centre, Alice Springs
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook
Comments
Tagged as: 90s, Alanis Morissette, Australia, Katie Weston, rock, theatre, Uninvited