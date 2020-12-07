Mental As Anything ‘Live It Up’ Just Went To No 1 On The UK’s iTunes Chart - Noise11.com

Mental As Anything have the number one song in England on the UK’s iTunes chart.

‘Live It Up’ is beating Mariah Carey, The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus and Liam Gallagher, thanks to the football club Glasgow Rangers who adopted the song as their unofficial anthem. The song was introduced by Rangers’ fans The Union Bears who started uploading an image of Rangers’ star football Connor Goodson with the song.

They were in there for us. pic.twitter.com/Od99YdwuV5 — Union Bears (@UnionBears_07) October 19, 2020

Now the song has embedded into the Rangers supporters who are now plastering the song all over social media.

‘Live It Up’ has gone to number one on the UK’s iTunes chart exactly one year after the death of singer and the song’s composer Greedy Smith. Greedy died in Sydney on 2 December 2020 from a heart attack. He was 63.

‘Live It Up’ first gained international attention after Paul Hogan used it in ‘Crocodile Dundee’. In 1985, it won the Best Single award at the Countdown Awards in Australia. The song was used again in the 2019 British film ‘Blinded By The Light’.

‘Live It Up’ reached no 2 in Australia and no 3 in the UK in 1985.

http://www.noise11.com

Comments

comments