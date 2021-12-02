 Mental As Anything’s Martin Cilia Pays Tribute To Greedy With ‘Farewell (Mr Smith)’ - Noise11.com
Martin Cilia and Greedy Smith in Mental As Anything photo by Ros O'Gorman

Martin Cilia and Greedy Smith in Mental As Anything photo by Ros O'Gorman

Mental As Anything’s Martin Cilia Pays Tribute To Greedy With ‘Farewell (Mr Smith)’

by Paul Cashmere on December 2, 2021

in News

Martin Cilia, the guitarist for Mental As Anything for the band’s final six years, has released his tribute to Mental’s singer and co-founder Greedy Smith, who passed away two years ago today (2 December 2019).

Martin wrote ‘Farewell Mr Smith’ just after Greedy passed away suddenly from a heart attack in 2019 but he has chosen now on the second anniversary of his passing to release the track.

“I wasn’t ready to release it until now,” Marin Cilia tells Noise11.com. “We put a video together to show his life and character. We’ll be releasing it for the two year anniversary.

“Emotionally I wasn’t ready to release it. Greedy would ring you up and start halfway through a conversation. He would take you on a journey but you don’t realise you are on the journey until later. The song starts off quietly, theres lots going on but you don’t really notice whats going on. You get to the end of the song and think about the beginning and then realise that song took me somewhere. I didn’t even notice until after I wrote it and went back to the beginning and went ‘Whats happened?’. Its exactly what Greedy is like. That is how this song came about”.

