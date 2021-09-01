Metallica Debut ‘Blackened’ Whiskey At The ‘Fuck Me’ Price of $139.99 a Bottle - Noise11.com

Metallica’s latest release is a Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey. ‘Blackened X’ is a collaboration between Metallica and distiller Dave Pickerell and one bottle will set you back the “fuck me” price of $US139.99 per bottle.

Distiller Pickerell is working with blender Rob Dietrich is association with Metallica for the ‘Blackened X’ brand. Lars Ulrich of Metallica said, “The original idea with BLACKENED was to create something new, exciting, and unique that connected with both our fans and whiskey enthusiasts — something that stood on its own and was hopefully respected. The next step was to expand on BLACKENED’s foundation, to push the possibilities of the marriage of music and whiskey even further. When we visited Willett Distillery in 2019 and saw the passion and craftsmanship that goes into every drop they produce, we knew we had found kindred spirits. Teaming up with the Kulsveen family to kick off the Master… Series with Willett was the natural next step in BLACKENED’s evolution.”

The drop is aged for 6.5 years in American oak casks and according to the Blackened X dudes graces “the nose with hints of sweet rhubarb, brown sugar, corn husk, cigar box, and vanilla. The first sip liberates the palate with notes of buttery caramel, earthy mint, and fresh-cut hay, rolling into a superb finish with vanilla, cinnamon butter, and dark walnut”.

But wait, there’s more. Lars Ulrich has sequenced an 11-track playlist by the Blackened bottlers.

The full playlist includes:

1. For Whom The Bell Tolls

2. Master of Puppets

3. King Nothing

4. Welcome Home (Sanitarium)

5. Dyers Eve (Remastered)

6. Broken, Beat & Scarred

7. The Thing That Should Not Be

8. Atlas, Rise!

9. Of Wolf and Man

10. One (Remastered)

11. Enter Sandman

