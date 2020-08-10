 Mi-Sex Bass Player Don Martin Passes Away Following Cancer Battle - Noise11.com
Don Martin of Mi-Sex photo by Mi-Sex Facebook page

Don Martin of Mi-Sex photo by Mi-Sex Facebook page

Mi-Sex Bass Player Don Martin Passes Away Following Cancer Battle

by Paul Cashmere on August 10, 2020

in News

Don Martin, an original member and bass player of Mi-Sex has lost his battle with cancer.

Don had been fighting cancer for a number of years. Keyboard player Murray Burns broke the news to fans.

“This morning at 3:30 I lost one of the most important, most influential and, most of all, one of the dearest friends in my life.

“Don Martin has bravely fought cancer for several years now. During these years, since we began our journey making music, we have had some of the most exciting and fun-filled moments as members of Mi-Sex.

We’ve been playing many shows in recent times, so Don, Colin Bayley, Paul Dunningham and myself have shared many fond memories of the eighties, having taken the time to discuss our own mortality as well. To see Don at such peace with what lay ahead has been truly beautiful.

In January, Don and his family put on a living wake. It is so very special and brave to be present to speak at one’s own wake. Of course, Don always has had a different, humorous, and often unique slant on life.

On that night, This morning at 3:30 I lost one of the most important, most influential and, most of all, one of the dearest friends in my life.

Don Martin has bravely fought cancer for several years now. During these years, since we began our journey making music, we have had some of the most exciting and fun-filled moments as members of
Mi-Sex
.
We’ve been playing many shows in recent times, so Don, Colin Bayley, Paul Dunningham and myself have shared many fond memories of the eighties, having taken the time to discuss our own mortality as well. To see Don at such peace with what lay ahead has been truly beautiful.
In January, Don and his family put on a living wake. It is so very special and brave to be present to speak at one’s own wake. Of course, Don always has had a different, humorous, and often unique slant on life.
On that night, Steve Balbi, Travis New, James Van Cooper, Jordan McDonald, Tahya, (Don’s granddaughter), and I joined Don on stage, to play his final show at his and Adele’s stunning property, in the lee of the massive cliffs on the NSW/Queensland border.

“Those who have been fortunate to have met Don Martin, or been a part of his amazing life, know just what a special man he was. Don was a strong man, yet a caring and angelic soul, who always invited a warm embrace.

“From the moment that I met Don, in Wellington in 1977, and was invited to join the Mi-Sex adventure, I felt secure with him; no matter what was going to happen to us on our amazing journey.

“Just three days ago, before he left, we laughed, reminisced, and simply enjoyed each other in solitude.

“Don was present until the very end, looking out from his beautiful home, at total peace in leaving this world.

“I’m blessed to have had you in my life Don, and I love you always…

MUZ

This morning at 3:30 I lost one of the most important, most influential and, most of all, one of the dearest friends in…

Posted by Mi-Sex on Sunday, 9 August 2020

Don Martin co-wrote ‘Wot Do You Want’ and ‘A Loser’ on the first Mi-Sex album ‘Graffiti Crimes’. The album reached no 16 in Australia and eventually housed Mi-Sex’s first no 1 hit song ‘Computer Games’. The song reached no 61 in the USA and no 2 in Canada.

Mi-Sex had another top 10 hit in 1980 with ‘People’.

The band had eight Top 40 hits in Australia.

Lead singer Steve Gilpin was killed in a car accident on the Gold Coast in 1992 at age 42. Guitarist Kevin Stanton died in 2017.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Paul Kelly and Paul Grabowsky photo by Pia Johnson
Paul Kelly Gives Paul Grabowsky His First Ever Top 10 Album

Maestro Paul Grabowsky is finally a pop star. The Melbourne musician, composer and teacher is no 3 on the ARIA album chart via his collaboration with Paul Kelly ‘Please Leave Your Light On’.

23 mins ago
Mick Thomas' Roving Commission
Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission Premieres ‘I Heard Sally Singing’ Video

Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission has premiere a video for ‘I Heard Sally Singing’ from the ‘See You On The Other Side’ album, recorded during Isolation.

41 mins ago
Midnight Oil play the Bowl on their Great Circle Tour 2017 Monday 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Midnight Oil Debut ‘Gadigal Land’ Their First New Music in 18 Years

Midnight Oil’s ‘Gadigal Land’ is the band’s first new music since 2002. The song features Dan Sultan, Joel Davison, Kaleena Briggs and Bunna Lawrie.

3 days ago
Rod Stewart, photo by Mary Boukouvalas Noise11
Rod Stewart Australian Dates Bumped To 2022

The Rod Stewart Australian tour due to begin in November has been postponed until 2022.

4 days ago
Whitney Houston, music news, noise11.com
Sony Acquires Rights To Whitney Houston Biopic

Sony's TriStar Pictures have acquired the rights to the upcoming 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'.

5 days ago
Steve Holland Molly Hatchet
Molly Hatchet Guitarist Steve Holland Guitarist Has Died

Steve Holland, the original guitarist for Molly Hatchet and with the band for its first five albums has died. He was the last living original member of the band.

7 days ago
Paul Kelly and Paul Grabowsky photo by Pia Johnson
Paul Kelly Reimagines His Songs With Paul Grabowsky And It Works

Paul Kelly has jumped around genres and styles many times over his 40+ year recording career but he has never ventured anywhere as differently as he has travelled with Paul Grabowsky to reimagine his own songs on ‘Please Leave Your Light Now’.

July 31, 2020