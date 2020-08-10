Mi-Sex Bass Player Don Martin Passes Away Following Cancer Battle

Don Martin, an original member and bass player of Mi-Sex has lost his battle with cancer.

Don had been fighting cancer for a number of years. Keyboard player Murray Burns broke the news to fans.

“This morning at 3:30 I lost one of the most important, most influential and, most of all, one of the dearest friends in my life.

“Don Martin has bravely fought cancer for several years now. During these years, since we began our journey making music, we have had some of the most exciting and fun-filled moments as members of Mi-Sex.

We’ve been playing many shows in recent times, so Don, Colin Bayley, Paul Dunningham and myself have shared many fond memories of the eighties, having taken the time to discuss our own mortality as well. To see Don at such peace with what lay ahead has been truly beautiful.

In January, Don and his family put on a living wake. It is so very special and brave to be present to speak at one’s own wake. Of course, Don always has had a different, humorous, and often unique slant on life.

On that night, Steve Balbi, Travis New, James Van Cooper, Jordan McDonald, Tahya, (Don’s granddaughter), and I joined Don on stage, to play his final show at his and Adele’s stunning property, in the lee of the massive cliffs on the NSW/Queensland border.

“Those who have been fortunate to have met Don Martin, or been a part of his amazing life, know just what a special man he was. Don was a strong man, yet a caring and angelic soul, who always invited a warm embrace.

“From the moment that I met Don, in Wellington in 1977, and was invited to join the Mi-Sex adventure, I felt secure with him; no matter what was going to happen to us on our amazing journey.

“Just three days ago, before he left, we laughed, reminisced, and simply enjoyed each other in solitude.

“Don was present until the very end, looking out from his beautiful home, at total peace in leaving this world.

“I’m blessed to have had you in my life Don, and I love you always…

MUZ