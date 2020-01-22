 Michael Bublé and 5 Seconds of Summer Join Fire Fight Australia Appeal - Noise11.com
Michael Buble at Rod Laver Arena, photo Ros O'Gorman

Michael Buble at Rod Laver Arena, photo Ros O'Gorman

Michael Bublé and 5 Seconds of Summer Join Fire Fight Australia Appeal

by Paul Cashmere on January 23, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Michael Bublé and 5 Seconds of Summer will join Queen, Alice Cooper, Olivia Newton-John and k.d.lang for the Fire Fight Australia bushfire appeal.

The Fire Fight Australia line-up also includes: Amy Shark, Baker Boy, Conrad Sewell, Daryl Braithwaite, Delta Goodrem, Grinspoon, Guy Sebastian, Hilltop Hoods, Icehouse, Illy, Jessica Mauboy, John Farnham, Lee Kernaghan, Peking Duk, Pete Murray, Tina Arena and William Barton.

Fire Fight Australia will be held in Sydney from 1pm till late at ANZ Stadium, Sydney Olympic Park on Sunday 16 February 2020.

Proceeds from the event will fo to the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery to provide support for Australia’s bushfire victims. You can also donate to
donating through https://firefightaustralia.com/.

Beware of fraud and overpriced tickets to this event. Ticketek Australia is the only authorised seller of Fire Fight Australia tickets. Do not pay more than the prices listed for your tickets.

Noise11.com

