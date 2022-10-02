Australian Album Chart: 5 Seconds of Summer Land at No 1 - Noise11.com

The fifth studio album for Sydney band 5 Seconds of Summer named “5SOS5” becomes their fifth successive No.1 Album.

“5SOS5” (BMG/Warner) becomes the 959th No.1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2022), the 810th for ARIA (1983 to 2022), the 594th to debut at No.1, the sixth for the BMG label (and their third since they moved to Warner Music) and their second this year after Daniel Johns in mid-May, while it’s also the 29th No.1 Album for 2022, the eleventh by an Australian act and the third successive local act at the top in the past three weeks after Meg Mac last week and Parkway Drive on Sept. 19th, plus the second time for 2022 where three Aussie acts have gone back-to-back-to-back at No.1, as it also occurred in Feb-March between Huskii, Midnight Oil and Gang of Youths.

All five of the albums issued by 5 Seconds of Summer have now gone to No.1, the first three with Capitol Records, their self-titled set (July 7th, 2014), then “Sounds Good, Feels Good” (Nov. 2nd, 2015) and “Youngblood” (June 25th, 2018), while their last set was via Interscope called “C A L M” (April 6th, 2020), all sets so far have logged a single week at No.1, while this new No.1 album becomes their sixth Top 10 album, as their “LiveSOS” set hit No.7 in December of 2014. 5SOS also tie with Silverchair as the Australian Act with ALL of their issued albums to hit No.1, and with Silverchair never again issuing new material 5SOS could overtake them with their next release, and then they will tie with the leader in Jimmy Barnes who saw his first six releases (5 studios and 1 Live set) all hit No.1.

On the listing for ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums (1965 to 2022)’ the local act also climb to now 82nd as their five weeks at No.1 with five albums moves them up from equal 86th. Plus they are also now one of 15 acts with five No.1 Albums in Australia, alongside other local acts like Cold Chisel, Crowded House, Powderfinger, Delta Goodrem, Kasey Chambers and Olivia Newton-John, while ABBA were the last act to land their fifth No.1 in Australia, which ties in with another chart anomaly noted this week. As ABBA were the last palindrome act at No.1 (same letters spelt either backwards or forwards), and now the “5SOS5” set becomes the first palindrome title since “Pop” by U2 (1 week on March 16th, 1997), or at a stretch “Face to Face” by Westlife (3 weeks from March 6th, 2006) to hit the top spot {thanks to hijinx for the clues to this fact}.

5SOS also join Midnight Oil and Jimmy Barnes as the third Australian Act to land a second No.1 album during this decade, while the new No.1 set is also the 276th chart-topping album for an Australian Act (solo male or female, duo or group), and the “5SOS5” album is also the 420th by a group (local or overseas), and as I mentioned it being the 11th No.1 Album by Aussie Act this year, it’s also the 11th by a group too, and the new set has also taken out the No.1 spot on the local vinyl sales chart, along with No.1 slots worldwide in England, The Netherlands (their third No.1 in both regions) and Scotland, plus a No.3 entry in New Zealand and No.5 in Germany.

Robbie Williams played the AFL Grand Final last weekend, which has helped his collection XXV to jump back up seventeen places to land at a new peak of No.2 (No.10 vinyl), with the set having previously debuted at No.8 on the 19th of September, thus it now logs a second week within the Top 10 and becomes Robbie’s highest charted album in Australia since his seasonal set “The Christmas Present” climbed to No.1 in mid-December of 2019.

After five weeks at No.4 The Weeknd’s collection “The Highlights” rises one spot to No.3, with the album retaking the New Zealand No.1 spot this week for a third stay. This is followed by a two place drop by last week’s No.2 entry for BlackPink and “Born Pink”, down to No.4, with the set debuting at No.1 in both The U.S.A. and Canada this past week. Harry Styles and his “Harry’s House” album is stable at No.5 for a third week, plus it’s also the No.1 Album in Ireland and No.12 vinyl album here.

Billie Eilish finished her national tour in Perth this past week, and both of her albums rise within the Top 10 this week, with her second album “Happier Than Ever” up one spot to No.6 and her first set “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” moving up three places to land right behind at No.7. Returning to the Top 10 after one week outside of the ten is “SOUR” for Olivia Rodrigo, up three spots to No.8, while future tourist Luke Combs has two albums within the Top 10, his first set “This One’s for You” is down one to No.9 and his third release “Growin’ Up” slides down four places to No.10.

UP:

Local artist Seth Sentry sees his debut album “This Was Tomorrow” (HP-6, Sept, 24th, 2012) return to the chart at No.11 this week thanks to it’s tenth anniversary vinyl release, with the set placing at No.2 on this week’s vinyl chart. Eminem’s two best of sets sit back-to-back this week, with “Curtain Call 2” up three to No.14 and “Curtain Call: The Hits” climbing five spots to No.15, while also up five places are Maroon 5’s “Singles Collection” and “Planet Her” for Doja Cat to No.16 and No.18 respectively.

The Weeknd also rises with “Starboy” (24 to No.17) and “After Hours” (43 to No.38), Harry Styles’ “Fine Line” jumps back up ten places to No.19, followed by a six place rise to No.20 for Dua Lipa and her second set “Future Nostalgia”. Taylor Swift rebounds with four albums within the Top 50, “1989” (32 to No.21), “folklore” (34 to No.27), “Lover” (38 to No.29) and “Red (TsV)” (52 to No.41). XXXTentacion’s “Look at Me” album rises back up eight to No.22, Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” jumps eleven spots to No.25, Ed’s “÷ (divide)” and Billie Eilish’s EP “Don’t Smile at Me” both move back up seven places to No.26 and No.30 respectively.

Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream” rises seven spots to No.34, its first time back within the Top 40 since February 2022, while Justin Bieber’s “Justice” also regains seven chart-rungs by escaping from its lowest position last week of No.46 to No.39 this week. There are two further seven place rises for “Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent” for Lewis Capaldi (49 to No.42) and “Doo-Wops and Hooligans” by Bruno Mars (56 to No.49) and then two eight place rises for “Live in Buenos Aires” by Coldplay (50 to No.43) and “Special” by Lizzo (53 to No.45) thanks to the albums second Top 20 single this week for “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” (34 to No.13). Lastly the recent shows around the country for Kane Brown sees his three week old entry “Different Man” move back four places to No.44 and the first best of collection for Nicki Minaj called “Queen Radio: Volume 1” has seen it’s fifth week within the Top 100 and a rise of five places to a new peak of No.50.

A second older album to return to the Top 50 this week is the 30th Anniversary Edition of the second studio album for Alice in Chains called “Dirt”, which returns at No.48 thanks to a No.3 vinyl chart placing, while the set also returned in England (No.36), Ireland (No.28) Scotland (No.7) and New Zealand (No.5). The album was their first to chart in Australia, starting its chart run on February 7th, 1993, before climbing to a peak of No.13 on the 1st of November, 1993 and logging 61 weeks within the Top 100 and becoming the 84th biggest album of that year.

DOWN:

Luke Combs’ third Top 20 album this week is his second set “What You See Ain’t Always What You Get”, which is the first of three Top 10 dropouts, the album down three places to No.12 after 21 accumulated weeks within the Top 10, followed by last week’s new entries for NCT 127 and “2 Baddies – The 4th Album” (3 to No.35) and leaving the Top 50 from last week’s No.1 spot is the Meg Mac third album “Matter of Time”.

After Luke’s third chart placement, comes Ed Sheeran’s “= (equals)” set which remains stable at No.13, with the set potentially rising back up next week thanks to a new single called “Celestial” being issued on Friday, the track not appearing on this album. After which the next album to drop is Beyoncé with her “Renaissance (Act 1)” set, which is only down two places to No.24, thanks to her albums second Top 20 single “Cuff it” (29 to No.19).

With only eight albums within the entire Top 50 dropping this week (three within the Top 10), there are two further double-digit dropping albums; Daniel Johns with his “FutureNever” set falls fourteen places to No.32, followed by an eighteen place slide to No.33 for Parkway Drive’s recent No.1 set “Darker Still” (15 to No.33). Big dropping albums from last week’s Top 50 are from Rina Sawayama (No.12), Ozzy Osbourne (No.14), Amy Sheppard (No.16), Pink Floyd’s “Animals” (No.27) and TC Cassidy (No.28).

NO FURTHER NEW ENTRIES.

NEW CERTIFICATION:

Women, Weed & Wordplay by Chillinit ●

HP = Highest Position

LW = Last Week

WI10 – Weeks in Top 10

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 23rd to the 29th of September 2022.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

