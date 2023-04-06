 5 Seconds of Summer Announce Live Album - Noise11.com
5 Seconds Of Summer, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

5 Seconds of Summer Announce Live Album

by Music-News.com on April 7, 2023

in News

5 Seconds of Summer have announced a new live album and tour. 5SOS will release ‘The Feeling of Falling Upwards – Live from The Royal Albert Hall’ digitally on April 14.

On stage at the historical London venue last year, vocalist and drummer Ashton Irwin said: “‘The Feeling of Falling Upwards’ is simply supposed to describe to you the feeling that we have experienced together, the feeling of taking a leap of faith on such a fickle thing like music.

“And sharing this experience together year after year, season after season of our lives.”

The album boasts reimagined versions of songs from their back catalogue, including tracks from their latest fifth studio album ‘5SOS5’, accompanied by a 12-piece string orchestra and a 12-member gospel choir.

5SOS are also set for a huge world tour, including a stop at When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas.

The run includes a date at London’s O2 arena on October 5.

The track-listing for ‘The Feeling of Falling Upwards – Live from The Royal Albert Hall’ is:

1. OVERTURE (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)
2. COMPLETE MESS (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)
3. CAROUSEL (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)
4. Me, Myself and I (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)
5. She Looks So Perfect (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)
6. Amnesia (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)
7. Lie To Me (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)
8. Caramel (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)
9. Outer Space (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)
10. Youngblood (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)
11. Red Desert (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)
12. Jet Black Heart (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)
13. Older (feat. Sierra Deaton) (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)
14. Take My Hand (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)
15. Teeth (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)
16. Ghost of You (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)
17. Bad Omens (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)

