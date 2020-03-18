Mick Jagger Will Have The Stones Back On The Road “When It Is Safe To Do So”

Mick Jagger will wait for a safe all-clear before The Rolling Stones return to active duty.

The Rolling Stones have been forced to postpone their North America ‘No Filter Tour’ date due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the 76-year-old frontman – who underwent heart valve surgery last year – says whilst they can’t wait to perform again, everyone’s health is a “priority”.

In a statement posted on his own social media profiles, he wrote: “To everyone who has got tickets to the No Filter Tour, I’m sorry the shows have to be postponed but staying healthy is everyone’s priority right now.

“We are raring to get back on the stage and as soon as that’s possible we will be there!

“Keep your eyes on RollingStones.com for the latest updates.

Stay safe, Mick.”

The legendary group were due to kick off their latest dates in the US on May 8 at San Diego’s SDCCU Stadium, and conclude at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 9.

Jagger and co admitted they were “like kids in a candy store” as they prepared to hit the road.

They said: “Every time we get together at rehearsals, we are like kids in a candy store.

“Let’s open the cage door and let’s get at it.”

The Stones were forced to delay their North America tour last April, due to frontman Mick’s operation.

However, after the surgery was a success, the band managed to return to the stage by August.

Meanwhile, The Stones are also planning to release their new album this year.

Band member Ronnie Wood recently teased that the upcoming record is “very diverse”.

The ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ hitmakers – which is completed by guitarist Keith Richards and drummer Charlie Watts – have been working on their first record of new material since 2005’s ‘A Bigger Bang’, and the 72-year-old rocker promised people won’t be disappointed by the LP.

He said: “[Work on the album is] ongoing. Taking on shape.

“Many different flavours. Very diverse.

“It’s going to be great. Once we’ve decided what tracks we’re gonna use.”

However, Keith previously admitted the recording process for the record was “very boring”.

He said: “Sometimes it’s not as much writing as listening to what’s been written and figuring it out, and honing and all kinds of stuff.

“It’s very boring. It’s like a carpentry shop.”

