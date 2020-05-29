 Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission and His Musical Mates Deliver Epic ‘See You When I’m Looking At You’ - Noise11.com
Mick Thomas' Roving Commission

Mick Thomas' Roving Commission

Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission and His Musical Mates Deliver Epic ‘See You When I’m Looking At You’

by Paul Cashmere on May 29, 2020

in News

Mick Thomas has used isolation to round up his Roving Commission and then commission a dozen of his musical mates to create ‘See You When I’m Looking At You’.

The track clocks in at just under nine minutes.

Mick is joined by Angie Hart, Nick Barker, Vikki Thorn, Darren Hanlon, Shelley Short, Alana Jagt, Brooke Russell, Van Walker, Ron S Peno, Alannah Russack, Dana Gehrman and Ben Salter.

All proceeds from this download directly to the Asylum Seekers Resource Centre.

See You When I’m Looking At You’ was recorded by form Killjoys member Craig Pilkington at Audrey Studios.

Mick conceived the song as a chain song. He wrote a verse and chorus in his Northcote backyard. He recorded what he had and sent it off to former Frente singer Angie Hart. She added her voice and another chorus. It was then sent to Nick Barker. After Nick’s verse Vikki Thorn of The Waifs added her part from Western Australia. It was then passed in to Darren Hanlon and Shelley Short, then Alana Jagt, then Brooke Russell, Van Walker, Died Pretty’s Ron Peno, who then sent it to Alannah Russack of The Hummingbirds and finally Ben Salter.

After that Mick’s Roving Commision, Mark Squeezebox Wally, Dave Folley, Ben Franz and Brooke Russell got involved, Brisbane roots-boogie rocker Dana Gehrman dropped in a guitar solo, Ron S Peno & The Superstitions’ guitarist Cam Butler added more guitar, the Jen Anderson added strings, and then it went off to Craig Pilkington at Audrey Studios.

See You When I’m Looking at You’ will be included on Mick’s next album ‘See You On The Other Side’.

All proceeds from this song will go to Asylum Seekers Resource Centre in Footscray.

Listen to the song here.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Rosanne Cash, music news, noise11.com
Rosanne Cash Stands Up To Nashville Thug

Singer Rosanne Cash is disgusted by the behaviour of a man in Nashville, Tennessee after he verbally attacked her daughter for wearing a face mask at the grocery store.

3 days ago
Elton John and his Band perform in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 11 December 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John Pays Tribute To Larry Kramer

Elton John has paid a poignant tribute to late playwright and leading AIDS activist Larry Kramer, remembering him as a "giant of a man".

3 days ago
Bucky Baxter
Bob Dylan Band Member Bucky Baxter Dies Aged 65

Bucky Baxter, a veteran of Bob Dylan’s ‘Never-Ending Tour’ has died at age 65.

4 days ago
Andrea Bocelli, music news, noise11.com
Andrea Bocelli Confirms He Has Recovered From COVID-19

Opera legend Andrea Bocelli has confirmed that he had, and has recovered from, the coronavirus COVID-19.

4 days ago
Public-Image-Ltd-Photo-By-Ros-OGorman
John Lydon To Host Quarantine Listening Party

John Lydon will host a virtual party on Sunday morning, June 7th, at 7pm EST Australia www.facebook.com/pilofficial to celebrate the initial digital release of the feature documentary, The Public Image is Rotten.

6 days ago
The Angels play Palms Crown Casino on Friday 27 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Angels To Release First New Music In Six Years

The Angels next release will be the five track EP ‘Under The Stone’.

May 21, 2020
Marianne Faithfull photo by Ros OGorman, Noise11, Photo
COVID-19 Survivor Marianne Faithfull Thanks Hospital Workers

Marianne Faithfull has broken her silence after her coronavirus ordeal to thank the healthcare professionals who aided her recovery.

May 21, 2020