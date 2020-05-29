Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission and His Musical Mates Deliver Epic ‘See You When I’m Looking At You’

Mick Thomas has used isolation to round up his Roving Commission and then commission a dozen of his musical mates to create ‘See You When I’m Looking At You’.

The track clocks in at just under nine minutes.

Mick is joined by Angie Hart, Nick Barker, Vikki Thorn, Darren Hanlon, Shelley Short, Alana Jagt, Brooke Russell, Van Walker, Ron S Peno, Alannah Russack, Dana Gehrman and Ben Salter.

All proceeds from this download directly to the Asylum Seekers Resource Centre.

‘See You When I’m Looking At You’ was recorded by form Killjoys member Craig Pilkington at Audrey Studios.

Mick conceived the song as a chain song. He wrote a verse and chorus in his Northcote backyard. He recorded what he had and sent it off to former Frente singer Angie Hart. She added her voice and another chorus. It was then sent to Nick Barker. After Nick’s verse Vikki Thorn of The Waifs added her part from Western Australia. It was then passed in to Darren Hanlon and Shelley Short, then Alana Jagt, then Brooke Russell, Van Walker, Died Pretty’s Ron Peno, who then sent it to Alannah Russack of The Hummingbirds and finally Ben Salter.

After that Mick’s Roving Commision, Mark Squeezebox Wally, Dave Folley, Ben Franz and Brooke Russell got involved, Brisbane roots-boogie rocker Dana Gehrman dropped in a guitar solo, Ron S Peno & The Superstitions’ guitarist Cam Butler added more guitar, the Jen Anderson added strings, and then it went off to Craig Pilkington at Audrey Studios.

‘See You When I’m Looking at You’ will be included on Mick’s next album ‘See You On The Other Side’.

All proceeds from this song will go to Asylum Seekers Resource Centre in Footscray.

Listen to the song here.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments