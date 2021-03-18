 Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission Completes Second Covid-era Album - Noise11.com
Mick Thomas Roving Commission

Mick Thomas Roving Commission

Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission Completes Second Covid-era Album

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on March 18, 2021

in News

After releasing ‘See You On The Other Side’, Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission’s album from lockdown in 2020, Mick has announced his second album of the Covid era.

‘City’s Calling Me’ once again recruits Mick’s mates Sally Kimber, Van Walker and Charles Jenkins but there is also a surprise in a reading of a Barry Humphries poem ‘The Suburbs Between Us’, read by Brian Nankervis.

Jen Anderson, Tim Rodgers and Angie Hart also make appearances on the new album.

The title ‘City’s Calling Me’ is from a Van Walker song ‘High Street Bridge’. Mick says, “Perhaps 2020 was a year when we were all forced to evaluate what was most important to us, what we could do without and what we missed the most. For me it was an easy answer: I missed playing music with other people – something I was able to approximate in isolation – and I missed being out and about in the city I have spent the last 30 year bumping around. So the city was something I was forced to reimagine as well. But it’s a city that could be anywhere in the world – insert your own place names. Because it’s the city of the heart’.”

‘City’s Calling Me’ will be released on 29 April out on Brickfielders Recording through Rocket Distribution and on Bandcamp at mickthomas.bandcamp.com/album/citys-calling-me

