Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission Debuts Epic Iso Video ‘See You When I’m Looking At You’

When Mick Thomas gathered up his friends via isolation for ‘See You When I’m Looking At You’ the chain song became a near nine minute epic.

Now there is a video for ‘See You When I’m Looking At You’ featuring Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission with special guests: Angie Hart, Nick Barker, Vikki Thorn, Darren Hanlon and Shelley Short, Alana Jagt, Brooke Russell, Van Walker, Ron S Peno and Cam Butler, Alannah Russack, Dana Gehrman, Ben Salter and Jen Anderson.

‘See You When I’m Looking At You’ is available from Mick’s Bandcamp page with all proceeds going to the Asylum Seekers Resource Centre.

Mick tells Noise11.com, “By the nature of the exercise, which began by me recording a verse then a blank verse and sending it on but not to everyone at once, just a few, Angie Hart and Nick Barker got back to be right away. Then I took advice on who to send it to next. All of a sudden they were coming in. I cut it off at 10. They were all people who added a verse. All of a sudden I had this song that was going to run at least nine minutes. There is a short version and long version on the album.

The long version is the longest song Mick has ever recorded. “It probably could have gone longer and maybe at times live it will”.

This is also the first music Mick Thomas as released in his 60s. He turned 60 in February. “That milestone was pretty important. You lose confidence at a point in your career and after the last record I just didn’t feel like writing for a long time. You get to that stage where you question that I had written 20 albums and if I needed to write every day. This was a really great chance, a really enjoyable thing to do. Everything on the album was written in April”.

Mick Thomas will live stream launch the album ‘See You On The Other Side: A Postcard From 2020’ from Memo Music Hall on 21 June at 8pm.

