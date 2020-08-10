 Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission Premieres ‘I Heard Sally Singing’ Video - Noise11.com
Mick Thomas' Roving Commission

Mick Thomas' Roving Commission

Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission Premieres ‘I Heard Sally Singing’ Video

by Music-News.com on August 10, 2020

in News

Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission has premiere a video for ‘I Heard Sally Singing’ from the ‘See You On The Other Side’ album, recorded during Isolation.

Mick says, “The song is about what we lose when the lights go down, when the bars are shut. It’s about memory and hindsight. The things we can never quite touch or contain. Trying to capture smoke.

“Gareth Calverly from Boilermaker Productions was keen to shoot a video for us after we had contributed a song for Mint Condition – the short form web drama they’d released back in Lockdown 1.0. We had the song I Heard Sally Singing getting a few spins on some of the more country orientated web stations so that seemed a good choice. As the song is actually about a performance by Sal Kimber at the Merri Creek Tavern that seemed the obvious place to do the filming.

“I figured we were overdue to make a ‘proper’ performance clip – one we actually appeared in – as the past couple of clips had been pretty much animations. Problem was, with the looming stage four clampdown we knew there was no point booking a whole load of people to be in the clip or even at the shoot. Ultimately it was just myself and Brooke Russell on screen, Philip M. Cross working the camera with Gareth directing and Mark Garnett from the pub handling the playback and projections.

“The song itself is about a moment in time. A moment that’s gone – replaced by an uneasy feeling that perhaps we didn’t quite appreciate what we had. So instead of having a stack of people on stage we chose to have occasional flickers of Sal Kimber or Squeezebox Wally projected onto the back curtain, or even over Brooke and I as we played. It looks great to my eye – ghostly, ethereal, enigmatic. It’s about distance and memory. The moment in time when people were forced to think about each other differently.

“All of this in the place where the original performance by Sal Kimber had taken place on the 13th of March. Trying to recapture an idea. A feeling. Trying to capture smoke”.

“I Heard Sally Singing” is available via Micks’ Bandcamp and all digital platforms. It is available with newly recorded B-side “At the Corner”, a song written in honour of another beloved Melbourne music venue, the Corner Hotel. The song was written and recorded for this year’s virtual edition of the City of Yarra’s Leaps & Bounds Festival and first aired on presenter David Heard’s also-loved ‘Acid Country’ program on Melbourne’s 3PBS-FM.

https://mickthomas.bandcamp.com
www.mickthomas.com
www.facebook.com/MickThomasMusic

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Don Martin of Mi-Sex photo by Mi-Sex Facebook page
Mi-Sex Bass Player Don Martin Passes Away Following Cancer Battle

Don Martin, an original member and bass player of Mi-Sex has lost his battle with cancer.

21 mins ago
Paul Kelly and Paul Grabowsky photo by Pia Johnson
Paul Kelly Gives Paul Grabowsky His First Ever Top 10 Album

Maestro Paul Grabowsky is finally a pop star. The Melbourne musician, composer and teacher is no 3 on the ARIA album chart via his collaboration with Paul Kelly ‘Please Leave Your Light On’.

44 mins ago
Midnight Oil play the Bowl on their Great Circle Tour 2017 Monday 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Midnight Oil Debut ‘Gadigal Land’ Their First New Music in 18 Years

Midnight Oil’s ‘Gadigal Land’ is the band’s first new music since 2002. The song features Dan Sultan, Joel Davison, Kaleena Briggs and Bunna Lawrie.

3 days ago
Rod Stewart, photo by Mary Boukouvalas Noise11
Rod Stewart Australian Dates Bumped To 2022

The Rod Stewart Australian tour due to begin in November has been postponed until 2022.

4 days ago
Whitney Houston, music news, noise11.com
Sony Acquires Rights To Whitney Houston Biopic

Sony's TriStar Pictures have acquired the rights to the upcoming 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'.

5 days ago
Steve Holland Molly Hatchet
Molly Hatchet Guitarist Steve Holland Guitarist Has Died

Steve Holland, the original guitarist for Molly Hatchet and with the band for its first five albums has died. He was the last living original member of the band.

7 days ago
Paul Kelly and Paul Grabowsky photo by Pia Johnson
Paul Kelly Reimagines His Songs With Paul Grabowsky And It Works

Paul Kelly has jumped around genres and styles many times over his 40+ year recording career but he has never ventured anywhere as differently as he has travelled with Paul Grabowsky to reimagine his own songs on ‘Please Leave Your Light Now’.

July 31, 2020