Midnight Oil Added To Mundi Mundi Bash - Noise11.com

Midnight Oil play the Bowl on their Great Circle Tour 2017 Monday 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Midnight Oil Added To Mundi Mundi Bash

by Paul Cashmere on May 15, 2022

in News

Midnight Oil will perform at Mundi Mundi Bash in Broken Hill in August.

Midnight Oil will perform the show in outback Australia after they return from their North American and European tours in June and July.

Midnight Oil guitarist/keyboardist Jim Moginie said, “Very much looking forward to revisiting the Mundi Mundi plains, where the ‘Beds are Burning‘ clip was shot, for this 12 volt Woodstock on the edge of Mad Max’s wasteland, and playing for a special gathering of pilgrims listening to new music, and the soundtracks of their youth under an endless Australian night sky”.

The Mundi Mundi line-up includes Jimmy Barnes and Missy Higgins with Kasey Chambers, Jon Stevens, Daryl Braithwaite, The Black Sorrows, Richard Clapton, Russell Morris, The Wolfe Brothers, Sarah McLeod, Busby Marou, The Rolling Stones Review Starring: Adalita, Tex Perkins & Tim Rogers, Bjorn Again, Mick Thomas (Wedding Parties Anything), Ash Grunwald, Pierce Brothers, Eurogliders, Mel Dyer, The Buckleys, Kyle Lionhart, Bachelor Girl and more.

What: August Broken Hill Mundi Mundi Bash
Where: Belmont Station on the Mundi Mundi Plains 9km north of Silverton; 35km north of Broken Hill
When: August 18-20, 2022
More info: www.mundimundibash.com.au

