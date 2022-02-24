Midnight Oil Kick Off Resist Tour In Newcastle - Noise11.com

Midnight Oil’s final tour ‘Resist’ is officially underway with the first show since the final album release kicking off 2022 activity out of Newcastle.

Midnight Oil previewed ‘Resist’ with four shows for Mona Foma in Tasmania in January. Last night’s Newcastle show sets the band up for a year of touring for the last time.

‘Resist’ is a tribute and farewell to long time bass player Bones Hillman who passed away in 2020. Bones had completed work on the ‘Resist’ album, released on 18 February, and confirmed by the band as their last ever album.

With a final round of world dates, Midnight Oil fans will also hear songs from ‘Resist’ performed for the first and last time. Newcastle fans were treated to five. Midnight Oil opened the show with ‘we Resist’, ‘Nobody’s Child’ and ‘The Barka-Darling River’ from the new album and added a double midway with ‘Rising Seas’ and ‘At The Time Of Writing’. With the exception of ‘Rising Seas’, the other four songs were performed live for the very first time.

Indigenous artist Tasman Keith, who featured on 2020’s ‘The Makarrata Project’, joined the Oils for ‘First Nation’ and ‘Beds Are Burning’.

We Resist (from Resist, 2022)

Nobody’s Child (from Resist, 2022)

The Barka-Darling River (from Resist, 2022)

Back on the Borderline (from Head Injuries, 1979)

Dreamworld (from Diesel and Dust, 1987)

Don’t Wanna Be the One (from Place Without A Postcard, 1981)

The Dead Heart (from Diesel and Dust, 1987)

First Nation (from The Makarrata Project, 2020) (with Tasman Keith)

Gadigal Land (from The Makarrata Project, 2020)

In the Valley (from Earth and Sun and Moon, 1993)

US Forces (from 10,9,8,7,6,5,4,3,2,1, 1982)

Kosciusko (from Red Sails In The Sunset, 1984)

Only the Strong (from 10,9,8,7,6,5,4,3,2,1, 1982)

Rising Seas (from Resist, 2022)

At the Time of Writing (from Resist, 2022)

King of the Mountain (from Blue Sky Mining, 1990)

Power and the Passion (from 10,9,8,7,6,5,4,3,2,1, 1982)

Blue Sky Mine (from Blue Sky Mining, 1990)

Beds Are Burning (from Diesel and Dust, 1987) (with Tasman Keith)

Forgotten Years (from Blue Sky Mining, 1990)

Encore:

Put Down That Weapon (from Diesel and Dust, 1987)

Redneck Wonderland (from Redneck Wonderland, 1998)

Hercules (from Species Deceases, 1985)

Midnight Oil will be performing ‘Resist’ dates for A Day On the Green as part of the tour. Specials guests are Busby Marou and Emily Wurramara in Orange, Goanna and All Our Exes Live In Texas in Geelong, Hoodoo Gurus and All Our Exes Live In Texas in Rutherglen and Goanna and Stephen Pigram in Swan Valley.

Midnight Oil A Day On The Green dates are:

26 February, 2022, Orange, Heifer Station Wines

5 March, Geelong, Mt Duneed Estate

12 March, Rutherglen, All Saints Estate

26 March, Swan Valley, Nikola Estate

