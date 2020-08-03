 Molly Hatchet Guitarist Steve Holland Guitarist Has Died - Noise11.com
Steve Holland Molly Hatchet

Molly Hatchet Guitarist Steve Holland Guitarist Has Died

by Paul Cashmere on August 3, 2020

in News

Steve Holland, the original guitarist for Molly Hatchet and with the band for its first five albums has died. He was the last living original member of the band.

Steve’s current band Gator County announced his passing.

It Is With GREAT SADNESS That I Announce The PASSING Of “ORIGINAL” MOLLY HATCHET Band / GATOR COUNTRY Band Co-Founder Lead Guitarist, STEVE HOLLAND. Steve Was The LAST MAN STANDING And Has Joined The REST Of His FELLOW Band Brothers Up In Heaven. Steve’s Health Had Been On A Downward Spiral For A While, With Steve Finally Getting His ANGEL WINGS Today August 2nd, 2020. You Will Always Be One Of The GREATEST STEVE!! REST WELL & SING Out With Danny Joe, Dave, Duane, Banner, Bruce, Jimmy & Riff In Heaven.

It Is With GREAT SADNESS That I Announce The PASSING Of "ORIGINAL" MOLLY HATCHET Band / GATOR COUNTRY Band Co-Founder…

Posted by Gator Country on Sunday, 2 August 2020

Molly Hatchet formed in Jacksonville, Florida in 1971. Their biggest hit was ‘Flirtin’ With Disaster’ in 1980.

