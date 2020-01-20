Motor Ace To Play Bushfire Benefit In East Gippsland

Motor Ace will perform a Bushfire Benefit in Sale for the bushfire victims in East Gippsland.

“Words won’t fix anything right now. Action is required, and getting down into the Gippsland area to do a benefit show is important to us”, says drummer Damian Costin. “So all ticket sales will be passed on in cash form, straight to those in the area that need it most. There’ll be auctions, the hat is getting passed around and we are having a bbq to bring some slight relief to the area. We’re hoping to get Melburnians along to spend some money in the community as well, donations are great, but actually getting in your car and heading down to eat, stay and be there is massively important right now too.”

Motor Ace reformed for shows in 2018. There last album was ‘Animal’ in 2005. The 2020 shows may have new music.

“Patch and Dave have been writing new music and we had a session in the studio late last year, the expectations are high, so we can’t drop anything until it’s really right. The magic was there and that’s what is important to us, to find the magic,” says Costin. “And quality takes time, and time is something we don’t have a lot of. But I can confirm what we have been working on sounds fucking brilliant, better than anything that currently exists in this solar system. The new tunes are like a universe of rainbows and magical musical notes sprinkled with pools of baby dolphins and fluffy pink sun lounges with a cocktail bar in your ear!”

MOTOR ACE – SUMMER 2020 TOUR

SAT 25 JAN | 48 WATTS, NEWCASTLE, NSW | 18+

SUN 26 JAN | LIVE AT THE BUNDY HALL, SALE, VIC | ALL AGES

FRI 31 JAN | FESTIVALE, LAUNCESTON, TAS | ALL AGES

FRI 21 FEB | COOPERS ALEHOUSE, ADELAIDE, SA | 18+

SAT 22 FEB | HOTTER THAN HELL, DUNSBOROUGH, WA | 18+

