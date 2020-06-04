Moving Pictures ‘Matinee’ Is Finally Getting A Digital Release - Noise11.com

Moving Pictures second album ‘Matinee’ will be reissued through digital services for the very first time this Friday (June 5).

‘Matinee’ was released in October 1983, exactly two years after Moving Pictures 3x Platinum debut ‘Days of Innocence’.

The hit song from ‘Matinee’ was ‘Winners’.

The video for the second single ‘Where They Belong’ features the unknown at the time Nicole Kidman.

The original vinyl release of ‘Matinee’ featured:

Side 1

1. Back to the Streets

2. Judo Intellectuals

3. Goldrush

4. Pleasure & Pain

5. Walk Tall

Side 2

1. Where They Belong

2. Marianne

3. We Share Our Love

4. Sisters of Mercy

5. Back to the Blues and Booze Again

Moving Pictures ‘Matinee’ reached no 16 in Australia.

‘Matinee’ will be released at 12:01am Friday to Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Google Play and Deezer.

