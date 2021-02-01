Moving Pictures Premiere New ‘Busting Loose’ Live Video - Noise11.com

In March 2020, just before the world locked down for the pandemic, Moving Pictures performed at The Toronto Hotel in New South Wales.

The show, now releases as Live Under The Palms’, celebrated the upcoming 40 years since the first Moving Pictures album ‘Days of Innocence’. ‘Days of Innocence’ was released in October 1981. It was a number one album in Australia.

While Moving Pictures were performing the Toronto Hotel show unbeknownst to everyone at the time, it was also one of the last shows the band would do before hibernating for Covid.

This clip of ‘Busting Loose’ is from that show.

Bustin' Loose – Moving Pictures Live Under The Palms from Punwin Productions on Vimeo.

Moving Pictures have released a limited edition of the Live Under The Palms album from that 7 March 2020 show.

The line-up featured Alex Smith (vocals), Garry Frost (lead guitar), Ian Lees (bass guitar), Mark Meyer (drums), Charlie Cole (keyboards) and newcomer Scott Simpkins (saxophone).

The setlist featured songs from the two iconic 80s albums, their song ‘Never’ from the Footloose soundtrack and a live favourite, their cover of Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Born To Run’.

Also as a sneak previews, fans are treated to the new song ‘Where Are They Now’, planned as a single.

Moving Pictures Live Under The Palms tracklisting:

Nothing To Do

The Angel and the Madman

Sweet Cherie

Round Again

Joni and the Romeo

Sisters of Mercy

Never

So Tired

Winners

Wings

Back To the Streets

What About Me

Bustin’ Loose

Most People I Know

Where Are They Now

-Born To Run (Springsteen)

