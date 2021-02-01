 Moving Pictures Premiere New ‘Busting Loose’ Live Video - Noise11.com
Moving Pictures Under The Palms

Moving Pictures Premiere New ‘Busting Loose’ Live Video

by Paul Cashmere on February 1, 2021

In March 2020, just before the world locked down for the pandemic, Moving Pictures performed at The Toronto Hotel in New South Wales.

The show, now releases as Live Under The Palms’, celebrated the upcoming 40 years since the first Moving Pictures album ‘Days of Innocence’. ‘Days of Innocence’ was released in October 1981. It was a number one album in Australia.

While Moving Pictures were performing the Toronto Hotel show unbeknownst to everyone at the time, it was also one of the last shows the band would do before hibernating for Covid.

This clip of ‘Busting Loose’ is from that show.

Bustin' Loose – Moving Pictures Live Under The Palms from Punwin Productions on Vimeo.

Moving Pictures have released a limited edition of the Live Under The Palms album from that 7 March 2020 show.

The line-up featured Alex Smith (vocals), Garry Frost (lead guitar), Ian Lees (bass guitar), Mark Meyer (drums), Charlie Cole (keyboards) and newcomer Scott Simpkins (saxophone).

The setlist featured songs from the two iconic 80s albums, their song ‘Never’ from the Footloose soundtrack and a live favourite, their cover of Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Born To Run’.

Also as a sneak previews, fans are treated to the new song ‘Where Are They Now’, planned as a single.

Moving Pictures Live Under The Palms tracklisting:

Nothing To Do
The Angel and the Madman
Sweet Cherie
Round Again
Joni and the Romeo
Sisters of Mercy
Never
So Tired
Winners
Wings
Back To the Streets
What About Me
Bustin’ Loose
Most People I Know
Where Are They Now
-Born To Run (Springsteen)

