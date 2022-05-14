 Muse Is Making An Album of "Hits" - Noise11.com
Muse play Rod Laver Arena 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Muse play Rod Laver Arena 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Muse Is Making An Album of “Hits”

by Music-News.com on May 15, 2022

in News

Muse’s new album is a “greatest hits of new songs”.

Muse weren’t “in favour” of marking their long career with a singles collection but think they’ve still provided fans with a type of retrospective in their upcoming LP ‘Will of the People’ because it goes through so many different genres.

Frontman Matt Bellamy said: “We were reaching that point where there was talk about maybe doing a greatest hits album, and we weren’t really in favour of doing that. So it’s almost like we’ve made a record that is a greatest hits album – of new songs.

“That means this album might have a metal track on it – and it’s like, the best metal track we’ve ever done. Or there’s a sort of soft ballad, love song and it’s probably the best ballad love song we’ve ever done, and so on.

“It’s a montage of the best of Muse. It’s a new take on all of those types of genres that we’ve touched on in the past.”

Matt also thinks it is the group’s most American-sounding record to date after the coronavirus pandemic meant he and his wife Elle Evans spent most of the lockdown in Los Angeles.

He told The Big Issue magazine: “I’ve been missing England. I didn’t think I’d miss it as much as I did.

“I went to live in America in 2010, but I would always come back to the UK quite a lot.

“But then during the pandemic, I had to stay there and live in LA for two years. It really gave me a pretty heavy exposure to the American way of life, American politics and all the stuff that went down during that period. All the chaos we saw emerging in America, in between the election and the inauguration, has definitely been a big influence on this record.”

music-news.com

