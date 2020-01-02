Musicians Who Died In 2019

Over 600 musicians passed away in 2019 with We Heart Music listing 623 musicians from around the world.

Australia lost Stuart Fraser of Noiseworks, Andrew ‘Greedy’ Smith of Mental As Anything, Martin Armiger of The Sports, radio broadcaster Malcolm T. Elliott, Mike Walsh Show musical director Geoff Harvey, Leo de Castro of Healing Force and television host, entertainer Jimmy Hannan.

We Heart Music reports that 14 of the artists were 100 or older, four of those were aged 102.

Cannonball sound editor Morton Tubor, Irish composer Paddy Fahey, Venezuelan composer Juan Vicente Torrealba and American composer Jack de Mello died at age 102.

German soprano Hilde Zadek and Peruvian composer Enrique Iturriaga were 101.

There were eight Centurians who made 100, jazz sax player Irv Williams, jazz sax player Joe McQueen, Chilean composer Juan Orrego-Sales, West Side Story composer Sid Ramin, American musician Dave Bartholomew, American composer Paul Bouman, Polish pianist Leopold Koziowski, America cellist George Neikrug.

Artists of note globally who passed away in 2019 were:

Jerry Herman (Hello Dolly, Mame composer) (26 December)

Allee Willis (Earth, Wind & Fire, Rembrants songwriter) 24 December)

Marie Fredrikkson (Roxette) (9 December)

Juice WRLD (8 December)

Andrew ‘Greedy’ Smith (Mental As Anything) (2 December)

Stuart Fraser (Noiseworks) (1 December)

Martin Armiger (Sports) (27 November)

Iain Sutherland (The Sutherland Brothers) (25 November)

Paul Barrere (Little Feat) (26 October)

Ginger Baker (Cream) (6 October)

Latty Junstrom (Lynyrd Skynyrd) (6 October)

Diahann Carroll (4 October)

Kim Shattuck (The Muffs) (2 October)

Robert Hunter (The Grateful Dead, Bob Dylan lyricist) (23 September)

Ric Ocasek (The Cars) (15 September)

Eddie Money (13 September)

Daniel Johnston (11 September)

Larry Taylor (Canned Heat) (19 August)

Peter Fonda (16 August)

Malcolm T Elliott (Australian radio personality) (8 August)

Art Neville (Neville Brothers) (22 July)

Elliot Roberts (Neil Young’s manager) (21 June)

Roky Erickson (31 May)

Leon Redbone (30 May)

Doris Day (13 May)

J.R. Cobb (Atlanta Rhythm Section) (4 May)

Shawn Smith (Brad) (5 April)

Nipsey Hussle (31 March)

Geoff Harvey (30 March)

Scott Walker (Walker Brothers) (22 March)

Dick Dale (17 March)

Keith Flint (Prodigy) (4 March)

Leo de Castro (4 March)

Andre Previn (28 February)

Mark Hollis (Talk Talk) (25 February)

Peter Tork (The Monkees) (21 February)

James Ingram (29 January)

Chris Wilson (16 January)

Clydie King (7 January)

Jimmy Hannan (7 January)

Daryl Dragon (The Captain and Tennille) (2 January)

Pegi Young (1 January)

