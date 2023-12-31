Noise11 In Memoriam 2023 - Noise11.com

2023 was another huge year of losses in the entertainment world. From the legends David Crosby, Tina Turner and Tony Bennett, songwriters, musicians, actors and music industry identities, here the Noise11’s In Memoriam for 2023.

January

Jeremiah Green of Modest Mouse

Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters

Fred White of Earth, Wind & Fire

Gangsta Boo

Australian promoter and The Go Show creator, Dennis Smith

Alan Rankine of The Associates

Tony Pantano, Australian entertainer

Jeff Beck

Lisa Marie Presley

Robbie Bachman of Bachman Turner Overdrive

Renée Geyer

David Crosby

Van Connor of Screaming Trees

Anthony ‘Top’ Topham of The Yardbirds

Tom Verlaine of Television

Lisa Loring, Wednesday of The Addams Family

Barrett Strong, Motown songwriter

February

Cindy Williams of Laverne and Shirley

Floyd Sneed of Three Dog Night

Burt Bacharach

Trugoy the Dove of De La Soul

Rachel Welch

Hans Poulsen

March

Gary Rossington of Lynyrd Skynyrd

Steve Mackay of Pulp

David Lindley

Brian Perkins of The Delltones

Jim Gordon, drummer for Derek and the Dominoes

Keith Reid of Procol Harum

Bobby Caldwell

Clarence ‘Fuzzy’ Haskins of Parliament-Funkadelic

Howie Kane of Jay and the Americans

Tom Leadon of Mudcrutch

April

Doug Mulray, Australian broadcaster

Seymour Stein, founder of Sire Records

Ryuichi Sakamoto

Pete Shelley

Paul Cattermole of S Club 7

Ian Bairnson of Pilot

Mark Sheehan of The Script

Greg Lawrie of Carson

Barry Humphries

Harry Belafonte

Broderick Smith

Tim Bachman of Bachman Turner Overdrive

May

Gordon Lightfoot

Linda Lewis

Rob Laakso of The Violators

Francis Monkman of Sky and Curved Air

Andy Rourke of The Smiths

Algy Ward of The Saints and The Damned

Tina Turner

Joy McKean

Eris O’Brien, Australian songwriter

June

Cynthia Weil

Astrid Gilberto

George Winston

Jack Lee, who wrote ‘Hanging On The Telephone’

John ‘Blackie’ Onassis of Urge Overkill

July

George Tickner, co-founder of Journey

CoCo Lee

Sam Cutler (ex-Stones tour manager)

Jane Birkin

Tony Bennett

Sinead O’Connor

Randy Meisner of Eagles

Neal Langford of The Shins

Paul Reubens (Pee-Wee Herman)

August

John Gosling of The Kinks

Sixto Rodriguez

Robbie Robertson

Ron S Peno of Died Pretty

Louis Tillett

Clarence Avant of Motown

Magoo

Gary Young of Pavement

Jerry Moss

Sir Michael Parkinson

Bobby Eli of MFSB

Bernie Marsden of Whitesnake

Jack Sonni of Dire Straits

September

Jimmy Buffett

Steve Hartwell of Smash Mouth

Gary Wright

Paul Woseen of The Screaming Jets

Roger Whittaker

Lou Deprijck (Ca Plane Pour Moi singer)

Terry Kirkman of The Association

David McCallum of ‘Mission Impossible’ and ‘NCIS’

October

Phyllis Coates of ‘Superman’ TV series

Rudolph Isley of The Isley Brothers

Mark Goddard, Major Don West in Lost in Space

Angelo Bruschini of Massive Attack

Harry Young of Harry Young and Sabbath

November

Adam Johnstone of Romeo

Pete Solley (producer)

Geordie Walker of Killing Joke

Shane MacGowan of The Pogues

December

Myles Goodwin of April Wine

Denny Laine of Wings and The Moody Blues

Colin Burgess of The Masters Apprentices and AC/DC

TV Producer and Concord Records Owner Norman Lear

Amp Fiddler of Parliament

Mars Williams of Psychedelic Furs

Laura Lynch of Dixie Chicks

Tommy Smothers

Tom Wilkinson

