Noise11 In Memoriam 2023 - Noise11.com

2023 was another huge year of losses in the entertainment world. From the legends David Crosby, Tina Turner and Tony Bennett, songwriters, musicians, actors and music industry identities, here the Noise11’s In Memoriam for 2023.
January
Jeremiah Green of Modest Mouse
Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters
Fred White of Earth, Wind & Fire
Australian promoter and The Go Show creator, Dennis Smith
Alan Rankine of The Associates
Tony Pantano, Australian entertainer
Robbie Bachman of Bachman Turner Overdrive
Anthony ‘Top’ Topham of The Yardbirds
Lisa Loring, Wednesday of The Addams Family
Barrett Strong, Motown songwriter
February
Cindy Williams of Laverne and Shirley
Floyd Sneed of Three Dog Night
March
Gary Rossington of Lynyrd Skynyrd
Brian Perkins of The Delltones
Jim Gordon, drummer for Derek and the Dominoes
Clarence ‘Fuzzy’ Haskins of Parliament-Funkadelic
Howie Kane of Jay and the Americans
April
Doug Mulray, Australian broadcaster
Seymour Stein, founder of Sire Records
Tim Bachman of Bachman Turner Overdrive
May
Francis Monkman of Sky and Curved Air
Algy Ward of The Saints and The Damned
Eris O’Brien, Australian songwriter
June
Jack Lee, who wrote ‘Hanging On The Telephone’
John ‘Blackie’ Onassis of Urge Overkill
July
George Tickner, co-founder of Journey
Sam Cutler (ex-Stones tour manager)
August
September
Paul Woseen of The Screaming Jets
Lou Deprijck (Ca Plane Pour Moi singer)
Terry Kirkman of The Association
David McCallum of ‘Mission Impossible’ and ‘NCIS’
October
Phyllis Coates of ‘Superman’ TV series
Rudolph Isley of The Isley Brothers
Mark Goddard, Major Don West in Lost in Space
Angelo Bruschini of Massive Attack
Harry Young of Harry Young and Sabbath
November
Geordie Walker of Killing Joke
December
Denny Laine of Wings and The Moody Blues
Colin Burgess of The Masters Apprentices and AC/DC
TV Producer and Concord Records Owner Norman Lear
Mars Williams of Psychedelic Furs
