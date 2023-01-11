BREAKING NEWS: R.I.P. Jeff Beck Has Died Aged 78 - Noise11.com

Rock legend Jeff Beck has died at age 78.

An official statement reads:

On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.

Jeff Beck joined The Yardbirds in 1965 two days after the departure of Eric Clapton. He was recommended by Jimmy Page, later of Led Zeppelin. The Beck era of The Yardbirds included the hits ‘Heart Full of Soul’, ‘Shapes of Things’ and ‘Over Under Sideways Down’.

Beck was fired from The Yardbirds in 1967 and released his first solo song ‘Hi Ho Silver Lining’ in 1967. It reached no 14 in the UK and no 25 in Australia.

That year he also formed The Jeff Beck Group featuring singer Rod Stewart, bass player Ronnie Wood and piano by Nicky Hopkins. Their album ‘Truth’ featured Willie Dixon’s ‘You Shook Me’ before Jimmy Page also covered it on the first Led Zeppelin album.

Nick Mason wrote in his autobiography that Pink Floyd wanted to approach Jeff Beck after the departure of Syd Barrett but didn’t have the nerve. He was also a contender for The Rolling Stones after the death of Brian Jones.

In the 70s Beck released ‘Rough and Ready’ with an all-new Jeff Beck Group featuring Cozy Powell on drums. The second 70s album ‘The Jeff Beck Group’ featured the first of four Stevie Wonder songs Beck would cover.

Wonder played uncredited on Beck’s 1975 album ‘Blow By Blow’. The album, produced by George Martin, featured a cover of The Beatles ‘She’s A Woman’.

In 1985, Jeff Beck and Rod Stewart reunited for the hit song ‘People Get Ready’.

Jeff Beck is the guitarist on Jon Bon Jovi’s solo hit ‘Blaze of Glory’. He also played on Roger Waters ‘Amused to Death’, Kate Bush ‘The Red Shoes’ and was Hans Zimmer’s guitarist for the music score for ‘Days of Thunder’.

Jeff Beck’s most recent album ’18’ was with Johnny Depp in 2022.

