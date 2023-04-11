 Ian Bairnson Of Pilot Dies Aged 69 - Noise11.com
Ian Bairnson of Pilot from ian's website

Ian Bairnson Of Pilot Dies Aged 69

by Paul Cashmere on April 11, 2023

in News

Ian Bairnson, the one-time guitarist for Pilot, has died at age 69.

Pilot singer David Paton said in a statement, “It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of Ian Bairnson. Ian was the finest guitar player I have ever worked with and also a long time friend. We shared many happy and successful times together. We lived the dream of many aspiring musicians. Mary and I are feeling very nostalgic and saddened”.

Pilot had two major hits in the 1970’s with ‘Magic’ (1974) and ‘January’ (1975).

Both songs were produced by Alan Parsons. Bairnson was also the guitarist for the Alan Parsons Project, featuring on every album from ‘Tales of Mystery and Imagination’ (1976) to The ‘Sicilian Defence’ (2014). (Paton also played on Parsons’ albums up to 1985).

Bairnson also played on the first Kate Bush album ‘The Kick Inside’. That’s his guitar solo on ‘Wuthering Heights’.

During his career Bairnson has played on albums by Fleetwood Mac, Neil Diamond, Joe Cocker, Jon Anderson and Chris DeBurgh and played live with Sting and Eric Clapton.

In 2018 Bairnson was diagnosed with a progressive neurological disorder and stopped playing.

Ian’s wife Leila announced he had passed away from dementia on 7 April 2023. On his website she says, “It is with deep sadness and regret that I let you know that my loving husband Ian Bairnson has passed away on Friday 7th April. Ian was the sweetest, kindest, loving husband I could ever have wished for and I take comfort that he is resting now up there in his very own piece of “Blue Blue Sky”. Although Ian has left us, his musical legacy stays with us and will continue to delight and brighten our lives, as it did his, forever. I would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Frimley Park Hospital, the managers and carers at Lynwood Care Home and our families and close friends for the love and support they have provided us during these challenging years of Ian’s long battle with dementia.”

