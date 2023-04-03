Ryuichi Sakamoto Dies At Age 71 - Noise11.com

Award winning Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto had died at age 71.

Ryuichi was a pioneer of electronic music. He was a co-founder of Japanese band Yellow Magic Orchestra and collaborator with artists such as Youssou N’Dour and David Sylvian.

As a film composer Ryuichi Sakamoto won an Academy Award and a Grammy Award for his soundtrack to ‘The Last Emperor’ in 1987. His work on the soundtrack to ‘Merry Christmas Mr Lawrence’ earned him a BAFTA. He also composed the music to ‘Little Buddah’ starring Bridget Fonda, Chris Isaak and Keanu Reeves. ;Little Buddah’ earned him a Golden Glove Award for Best Original Score.

Ryuichi was also a producer working on albums for Thomas Dolby and Aztec Camera.

Ryuichi Sakamoto was diagnosed with cancer in 2014. In 2021 he announced that the cancer had spread. He died on 28 March. His death was announced after the funeral.

Ryuichi released his 12th and final solo album ‘12’ on 17 January, 2023.

