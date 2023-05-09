Kurt Vile & The Violators Guitarist Rob Laakso Dead at 44 - Noise11.com

Rob Laakso, guitarist for Kurt Vile & The Violators, has died from cancer at age 44.

Rob’s wife Mamie-Claire posted to the GoFundMe page,

Dear friends, thank you for your love and support in the GFM. We never hoped it would come to that but we are extremely grateful for your support and encouragement.

I am absolutely shattered to share with you that our beloved Rob passed away quickly and peacefully yesterday afternoon. After praying for a miracle every day since he was diagnosed my prayers recently changed to a peaceful home departure surrounded by love. I realize now every day we had together was a miracle.

Lately he pushed through the most insidious pain in efforts to be as present with his children as possible. Through it all he stayed stoic so I wouldn’t panic even more, so the kids could keep on living in their sweet and joyful innocence and so his friends and family wouldn’t worry.

Gus, our son, wants to keep his phone on for a while so he can continue to help Dad with Wordle and make tunes. So if you feel like texting him your love and sentiments would be helpful to you please send them. If you feel like you don’t know what to say or are afraid you’ll say the wrong thing a heart emoji speaks volumes sometimes. One of my fears is people may feel afraid to do wrong so they do nothing and say nothing and disappear. Please don’t worry; we are all working through this and figuring it out together. Grief is a scary word and feeling but I’m learning it just equates to the amount of love you had for that person.

I’m also trying to remember for myself and as an example to carry out to our children how much Rob loved life, he was always busy with a new project to better himself, writing a new song, ready for an adventure, eager to try a new restaurant, go for a hike, take a sauna – so please go live life and try something new for him when you feel an ache creeping in. Go make the most of it; he pushed through so much just to sit and bask in the joy of our children running through bubbles in the backyard… that was absolute living to him in our most recent days. It doesn’t have to be grand, just enjoy the present deeply.

All of our love and gratitude to you.