 Amp Fiddler Dies Aged 65 - Noise11.com

Amp Fiddler Dies Aged 65

by Paul Cashmere on December 19, 2023

in News

Keyboard player Joseph ‘Amp’ Fiddler, a member of Parliament and Funkadelic, and who also worked with Seal, Jamiroquai, Prince, Was (Not Was) and Maxwell, has died at the age of 65.

Fiddler had ongoing health issues since a surgery in 2022. An ongoing Go Fund Me has been raising money for his medical expenses.

On his socials it was announced “We face the insurmountable responsibility of sharing the passing of Joseph “Amp” Fiddler.

“Our beloved “Amp” Fiddler, Detroit’s own world renowned ambassador of funk, soul, & electronic music, keyboardist, producer, Afro-futurist, and guiding force of light for so many, has transitioned at the age of 65. After an extensive and noble battle with cancer, he now gracefully rests in peace and power.

“It would be impossible to encapsulate the gravity of his energy, global impact & contributions.

“His life’s work, legacy, & most importantly…his LOVE…will far exceed his earthly presence.

“How blessed are we, to have experienced Amp Fiddler in this lifetime.

“A beautiful spirit & gift of light…”

Fiddler had credits on ‘4Ever’ (Prince), ‘Scars’ (Basement Jaxx) and ‘Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite’ (Maxwell).

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ryan Tedder Says New OneRepublic Music Is In The Way

Ryan Tedder has teased OneRepublic have lots of songs in the works for 2024.

3 hours ago
Taylor Swift, Etihad, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
State of Pennsylvania Recognises 2023 as ‘Taylor Swift Era’

The American State of Pennsylvania has passed a resolution officially recognises 2023 at the ‘Taylor Swift Era’.

1 day ago
The Screaming Jets photo by Kane Hibberd
The Screaming Jets Expands 2024 Professional Misconduct Tour

In 2023, The Screaming Jets had both a great year and their saddest year of all. The passing of founder, chief songwriter and bass player Paul Woseen was a great loss for the Australian music industry. That was contrasted with ‘Professional Misconduct’, the first album of new and original material in eight years, debuted at no. 3.

1 day ago
Nicki Minaj photo by Gerry Nicholls
Nicki Minaj Backs Away From Kanye West Duet

Nicki Minaj has declined Kanye West's request to put their collaboration New Body on his album.

3 days ago
Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Miley Cyrus In Talks For A Vegas Residency

Miley Cyrus has restarted talks for a Las Vegas residency.

5 days ago
Beyonce in concert in Melbourne by Ros O'Gorman
2013 Beyonce Track Grown Woman Streams Finally

Beyonce's ‘Grown Woman’ has arrived on streaming platforms for the first time.

5 days ago
Alicia Keys, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Alicia Keys Performs At London Train Station

Alicia Keys performed a series of songs while at a train station in London.

December 12, 2023