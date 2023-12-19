Amp Fiddler Dies Aged 65 - Noise11.com

Keyboard player Joseph ‘Amp’ Fiddler, a member of Parliament and Funkadelic, and who also worked with Seal, Jamiroquai, Prince, Was (Not Was) and Maxwell, has died at the age of 65.

Fiddler had ongoing health issues since a surgery in 2022. An ongoing Go Fund Me has been raising money for his medical expenses.

On his socials it was announced “We face the insurmountable responsibility of sharing the passing of Joseph “Amp” Fiddler.

“Our beloved “Amp” Fiddler, Detroit’s own world renowned ambassador of funk, soul, & electronic music, keyboardist, producer, Afro-futurist, and guiding force of light for so many, has transitioned at the age of 65. After an extensive and noble battle with cancer, he now gracefully rests in peace and power.

“It would be impossible to encapsulate the gravity of his energy, global impact & contributions.

“His life’s work, legacy, & most importantly…his LOVE…will far exceed his earthly presence.

“How blessed are we, to have experienced Amp Fiddler in this lifetime.

“A beautiful spirit & gift of light…”

Fiddler had credits on ‘4Ever’ (Prince), ‘Scars’ (Basement Jaxx) and ‘Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite’ (Maxwell).

