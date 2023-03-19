 Parliament-Funkadelic Co-Founder Clarence ‘Fuzzy’ Haskins Dies at 81 - Noise11.com
Clarence Fuzzy Haskins

Clarence Fuzzy Haskins

Parliament-Funkadelic Co-Founder Clarence ‘Fuzzy’ Haskins Dies at 81

by Paul Cashmere on March 19, 2023

in News

Clarence ‘Fuzzy’ Haskins, an original member of Parliament, has died at age 81.

Haskins was a member of the band with George Clinton when it was The Parliaments. The Parliaments auditioned for Motown but their first hit ‘(I Wanna) Testify’ was released on Detroit indie label Revilot Records.

Funkadelic the funk rock band Clinton also fronted. That band started out in 1964. The two groups would tour as Parliament-Funkadelic.

Haskins left Parliament-Funkadelic in 1977 but joined the group for their induction into the Tock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997. He also received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019.

He released a solo album in 1976 and in 1981 formed a new Funkadelic, appeared on Soul Train and that group also recorded a new album ‘Connections & Disconnections’.

Haskins suffered a stroke in 2022. He died on 17 March 2023.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Russell Morris at The Espy St Kilda 24 April 2019 photo by Noise11
10 Classic Australian Acts Set To Play Sunset Sounds In Torquay At Easter

Torquay will host the all-day 10 classic artist strong Sunset Sounds line-up over Easter.

1 day ago
Derek and the Dominos
Legendary Drummer and Convicted Murderer Jim Gordon Dead at 77

Jim Gordon, the legendary drummer who also murdered his mother and was sentenced to 16 years in jail, has died at the age of 77.

4 days ago
Yusaf - Cat Stevens at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Monday 27 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Yusuf / Cat Stevens Previews ‘King of a Land’ Album with ‘Take The World Apart’

At age 74 Yusuf / Cat Stevens is still making new music.

4 days ago
Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets
Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason To Bring Saucerful of Secrets to Australia

Pink Floyd co-founder Nick Mason will perform the early years of Pink Floyd (pre-Dark Side of the Moon) with his band Saucerful of Secrets in Australia in September.

4 days ago
The Monkees with Peter Tork and Micky Dolenz perform at the Palais in St Kilda as part of their 50th anniversary tour on Wednesday 7 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Micky Dolenz Keeps The Legend of The Monkeys Going

Micky Dolenz believes it's his "job" to "uphold the legacy" of The Monkees as the last surviving member of the band.

5 days ago
John Fogerty photo by Ros O'Gorman
John Fogerty Creedence Classic ‘Have You Ever Seen The Rain’ Clocks Up One Billion Streams

John Fogerty’s classic ‘Have You Ever Seen The Rain’ has passed the one billion streams benchmark.

March 7, 2023
Brian Perkins of The Delltones Has Passed Away

Brian Perkins, a founding member of Australia’s original “boy band”, Rock and Roll legends The Delltones, has died.

March 5, 2023