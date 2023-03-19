Parliament-Funkadelic Co-Founder Clarence ‘Fuzzy’ Haskins Dies at 81 - Noise11.com

Clarence ‘Fuzzy’ Haskins, an original member of Parliament, has died at age 81.

Haskins was a member of the band with George Clinton when it was The Parliaments. The Parliaments auditioned for Motown but their first hit ‘(I Wanna) Testify’ was released on Detroit indie label Revilot Records.

Funkadelic the funk rock band Clinton also fronted. That band started out in 1964. The two groups would tour as Parliament-Funkadelic.

Haskins left Parliament-Funkadelic in 1977 but joined the group for their induction into the Tock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997. He also received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019.

He released a solo album in 1976 and in 1981 formed a new Funkadelic, appeared on Soul Train and that group also recorded a new album ‘Connections & Disconnections’.

Haskins suffered a stroke in 2022. He died on 17 March 2023.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

