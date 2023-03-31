 Australian Radio Legend Doug Mulray Dead at 71 - Noise11.com
Doug Mulray

Doug Mulray

Australian Radio Legend Doug Mulray Dead at 71

by Paul Cashmere on March 31, 2023

in News

Doug Mulray, without a doubt Australia’s funniest and most talented radio announcer of all time, has died at the age of 71.

In 2019 ‘Uncle’ Doug was inducted into the Commercial Radio Australia Hall of Fame.

Doug Mulray began his career at 2AD Armidale in New South Wales. Following stints at 2GO Gosford, 3AW Melbourne and 2JJ Sydney, Doug landed the breakfast slot role at Triple M Sydney and began his record breaking ratings run.

Doug Mulray was completely unique on radio. There was nothing like him before and has never been anyone like him since. Doug was hilariously funny but never mean.

Mulray also recorded three comedy albums and had his own Top 40 hit in 1986 with ‘You Are Soul’.

Doug was also a pioneer of digital radio in Australia with the launch of online radio station The Basement in 1999. After the station closed in 2004 Doug retired from the media.

Doug Mulray last interview was for Suddenly Senior.

