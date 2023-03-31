Australian Radio Legend Doug Mulray Dead at 71 - Noise11.com

Doug Mulray, without a doubt Australia’s funniest and most talented radio announcer of all time, has died at the age of 71.

In 2019 ‘Uncle’ Doug was inducted into the Commercial Radio Australia Hall of Fame.

Doug Mulray began his career at 2AD Armidale in New South Wales. Following stints at 2GO Gosford, 3AW Melbourne and 2JJ Sydney, Doug landed the breakfast slot role at Triple M Sydney and began his record breaking ratings run.

Doug Mulray was completely unique on radio. There was nothing like him before and has never been anyone like him since. Doug was hilariously funny but never mean.

Mulray also recorded three comedy albums and had his own Top 40 hit in 1986 with ‘You Are Soul’.

Doug was also a pioneer of digital radio in Australia with the launch of online radio station The Basement in 1999. After the station closed in 2004 Doug retired from the media.

Doug Mulray last interview was for Suddenly Senior.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

