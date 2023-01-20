Van Conner Screaming Trees Dead at 55 - Noise11.com

Screaming Trees bass player Van Conner has died at age 55 after battling pneumonia.

Screaming Trees formed in Washington state in 1984 with Mark Lanegan on vocals, Van’s brother Gary on guitar and drummer Mark Pickerel, who was replaced by Barrett Martin in 1991. Lanegan died on 22 February 2022.

Gary announced his brother’s passing on his socials saying, “Van Conner 1967-2023

When I was about 8 years old I had a dream I have remembered my whole life. I was in a cemetery. Van had died and I desperately wanted to leave a letter on his grave I woke up shocked and never forgot it. I guess this is what the letter said, Love To Van Forever…”

Screaming Trees fifth album ‘Uncle Anaesthesia’ was produced by Chris Cornell. Screaming Trees are best known for ‘Nearly Lost You’ from 1992’s ‘Sweet Oblivion’ album.

Conner played on seven Screaming Trees album until their break-up in 2000. He also released six albums with his side-project Solomon Grundy.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

