 De La Soul Rapper Trugoy the Dove Dead At 54 - Noise11.com
De La Soul Three Foot High and Rising

De La Soul Rapper Trugoy the Dove Dead At 54

by Music-News.com on February 13, 2023

in News

Trugoy the Dove , a founding member and rapper for De La Soul, has died at age 54.

Born in 1968, David Jolicoeur aka Trugoy the Dove, formed De La Soul in 1988 with Posdnuos (Kelvin Mercer) and Maseo (Vincent Lamont Mason Jr).Their debut ‘3 Feet High and Rising’ was released in 1989. 1991’s ‘Ring Ring Ring (Ha Ha Hey)’ gave De La Soul its first Australian Top 10 with the song peaking at no 4.

De La Soul only recently signed a streaming deal for their music. The first six De La Soul albums will stream on all platforms from March 3.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jesse Wood of Reef
Jesse Wood Leaves Reef

Reef guitarist Jesse Wood has left the band.

3 days ago
Bonnie Raitt photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bonnie Raitt Posts Emotional Response Following Grammy Wins

Bonnie Raitt has posted an emotional response after winning three Grammy Awards this week including Song of the Year for ‘Just Like That’.

3 days ago
Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers in Melbourne 7 Feb 23 photo by David Mushegain supplied Live Nation
Red Hot Chili Peppers Serve Another Unique Show For Melbourne

Red Hot Chili Peppers have surprised fans every single night on the 2023 tour with a unique show with a different setlist at every show.

4 days ago
Skin of Skunk Anansie
Skunk Anansie’s Skin Awarded OBE By King Charles

Deborah Dyer (aka Skin) from Skunk Anansie, has been awarded the OBE (Order of the British Empire) by King Charles.

4 days ago
Chad Smith and Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers in Melbourne 7 Feb 23 photo by David Mushegain supplied Live Nation
Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith Pops into Cherry Bar Melbourne for an AC/DC Workout

Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers was banging away to a few AC/DC tunes at Cherry Bar in Melbourne last night (8 February 2023) and played to an audience of 17.

5 days ago
Henry Rollins photo from Frontier Touring
Henry Rollins To Perform Spoken Word Dates Around Australia

Henry Rollins will be back in Australia for spoken work dates in June.

5 days ago
Rod Stewart photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rod Stewart Adds Second Melbourne Show

Rod Stewart has a second Melbourne show set for 15 March.

5 days ago