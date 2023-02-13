De La Soul Rapper Trugoy the Dove Dead At 54 - Noise11.com

Trugoy the Dove , a founding member and rapper for De La Soul, has died at age 54.

Born in 1968, David Jolicoeur aka Trugoy the Dove, formed De La Soul in 1988 with Posdnuos (Kelvin Mercer) and Maseo (Vincent Lamont Mason Jr).Their debut ‘3 Feet High and Rising’ was released in 1989. 1991’s ‘Ring Ring Ring (Ha Ha Hey)’ gave De La Soul its first Australian Top 10 with the song peaking at no 4.

De La Soul only recently signed a streaming deal for their music. The first six De La Soul albums will stream on all platforms from March 3.

