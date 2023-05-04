 British Singer Linda Lewis Dies Aged 71 - Noise11.com
Linda Lewis

Linda Lewis

British Singer Linda Lewis Dies Aged 71

by Paul Cashmere on May 4, 2023

in News

British singer Linda Lewis has died at age 71.

Linda had her first UK hit in 1973 with ‘Rock-a-Doodle-Doo’

Linda Lewis ‘Rock A Doodle Do’. The song was written and produced by Linda with her husband, Jim Cregan, long time guitarist for Rod Stewart.

Linda Lewis went Top 10 in the UK with ‘Its In His Kiss’ in 1976.

Linda sang classic for Cat Stevens ‘Teaser and the Firecat’ and ‘Catch Bull At Four’, David Bowie’s Aladdin Sane’, Rod Stewart’s ‘Blondes Have More Fun’, Colin Hay’s ‘Looking For Jack’ and Oasis ‘Standing on the Shoulder of Giants’. She also worked with Steve Harley, Jamiroquai, Joan Armatrading and Rick Wakeman.

One of her earliest roles was as a extra playing a screaming Beatles fan in their movie ‘A Hard Day’s Night’.

Linda’s first break came when she sang with John Lee Hooker in the UK. Hooker introduced her to record producer Ian Samwell (America, Small Faces, John Mayall) who introduced her to manager Don Arden (Sharon Osbourne’s father).

In recent years Linda recorded with Basement Jaxx.

Her most recent release was ‘Earthling’ with The Paracosmos. ‘Earthling’ came out in March 2023.

