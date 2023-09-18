British Folk Singer Roger Whittaker Dies At Age 87 - Noise11.com

Roger Whittaker, best known for the 1975 hit, ‘The Last Farewell’, has made his last farewell. Roger Whittaker has died at the age of 87.

Roger Whittaker was born in Kenya to English parents. The family moved to Kenya for the warmer climate after his father was injured in a motorcycle accident. Roger attended a British school in Nairobi and after graduating spent two years in the Kenya national service fighting in the Aberdare Forest.

In 1959 Roger moved back to Britain and studied marine biology in Wales. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science.

Then in 1962, Roger signed with Fontana Records and released his first single ‘The Charge of the Light Brigade’. In 1969, Roger had his first UK hit with ‘Durham Town’. Although he had a hit in Australia one year earlier with ‘Mexican Whistler’.

‘The Last Farewell’, recorded in 1071 but released as a single in 1975, became his biggest hit selling 11 million copies.

Roger Whittaker retired in 2012 and moved to France. Roger died on 13 September in France.

