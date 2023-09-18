 British Folk Singer Roger Whittaker Dies At Age 87 - Noise11.com
Roger Whittaker

Roger Whittaker

British Folk Singer Roger Whittaker Dies At Age 87

by Paul Cashmere on September 19, 2023

in News

Roger Whittaker, best known for the 1975 hit, ‘The Last Farewell’, has made his last farewell. Roger Whittaker has died at the age of 87.

Roger Whittaker was born in Kenya to English parents. The family moved to Kenya for the warmer climate after his father was injured in a motorcycle accident. Roger attended a British school in Nairobi and after graduating spent two years in the Kenya national service fighting in the Aberdare Forest.

In 1959 Roger moved back to Britain and studied marine biology in Wales. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science.

Then in 1962, Roger signed with Fontana Records and released his first single ‘The Charge of the Light Brigade’. In 1969, Roger had his first UK hit with ‘Durham Town’. Although he had a hit in Australia one year earlier with ‘Mexican Whistler’.

‘The Last Farewell’, recorded in 1071 but released as a single in 1975, became his biggest hit selling 11 million copies.

Roger Whittaker retired in 2012 and moved to France. Roger died on 13 September in France.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Tom Jones To Perform Around Australian Including One A Day On the Green

The legendary Tom Jones has announced six more Australian shows around his Bluesfest performance including one A Day On The Green for Bowral in April.

2 days ago
Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets live @ Royal Albert Hall
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets Is Such A Rare Privilege To See Live

Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets, featuring Pink Floyd drummer and co-writer Nick Mason who was there from the start, has began the first (and lets put it out there) last Australian tour. To be in the room with a Pink Floyd founder performing Floyd songs that are so rare many have never been played live by any member of Pink Floyd in Australia before, was indeed a privilege.

2 days ago
Keith Richards, The Rolling Stones images by Ros O'Gorman, noise11.com, photo
The Rolling Stones Are Working On A New Documentary

The Rolling Stones are filming a new documentary. Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood have been working with Fulwell 73 on a documentary about the making of their latest record 'Hackney Diamonds'.

3 days ago
Walter Trout 2024 tour
Walter Trout Completes 31st Album

Blues great Walter Trout has just completed work on his 31st album. The yet to be titled album will be released in February but don’t expect to hear anything from it on his next Australian tour in January.

4 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ozzy Osbourne To Undergo More Surgery

Ozzy Osbourne is set to undergo further surgery after his ATV accident.

6 days ago
Tim Finn Puts A Lot Of Stuff and Nonsense Into First Tour in Eight Year

Tim Finn has put a lot of work into his first tour since 2015 which I imagine has to be more than just the six ‘The Life and Times of Tim Finn’ shows in Australia and New Zealand.

6 days ago
Concert for Hanna, benefit for Ross Hannaford at Memo St Kilda on 19 July 2015.
Ross Wilson To Wrap 50 Years Into One Long Tour

Ross Wilson will head out with The Peaceniks at the end of September for the ‘Steppin’ Out! 50 Years of Hits Tour which will see him on the road for the next seven months.

7 days ago