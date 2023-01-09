Australian Entertainer Tony Pantano Has Passed Away - Noise11.com

Italian born Australian singer Tony Pantano has died after a battle with cancer.

Tony died on 7 January. His daughter Mary-Anne posted, “Tonight on the 7th January at 7pm we lost not only a giant in the music industry but a much loved son, brother, father, father in law, uncle, grandfather, great grandfather, partner & friend. A man who was blessed to have lived his life doing what he loved everyday right up until the very end. He passed tonight peacefully, in prayer surrounded with his family by his side. And whilst he kept saying he didn’t want to go and fought so hard to the very end, eventually God’s offer was too good to refuse and the angels took him to no doubt do in heaven what he did on this earth bringing joy to so many people by sharing his God given voice – one of the greatest voices we’ve ever heard. We love you. We honour you and may you look over us and guide us everyday from above. We know you will. Gone but never forgotten.May you Rest In Peace Dad & Nonno. Rest In Peace”

Tony was best known for his 1971 hit song ‘Every Time You Me’. The song reached no 24 on the Australian chart. A second single on 1971 ‘Tonight’ reached no 80.

Tony Pantano had a long and respected career in the Australian music industry. He was an 11 time winner of the Australian entertainment awards, the Mo Awards winning his first award in 1975 and his 11th in 2012.

