Whitesnake Guitarist Bernie Marsden Dies At Age 72 - Noise11.com

Whitesnake guitarist Bernie Marsden has died at the 72.

Bernie was an original member of Whitesnake, appearing on the albums from 1978’s ‘Snakebite’ to ‘1982’s ‘Saints & Sinners’.

Bernie was co-writer of some of Whitesnake’s best known songs including ‘Here I Go Again’ and ‘Fool For Your Loving’.

Bernie started as a member of UFO in 1971and soon after hooked up with Deep Purple’s Jon Lord and Ian Paice in Paice Ashton Lord.

In 1978 Marsden and ex-Deep Purple singer David Coverdale formed Whitesnake with Micky Moody.

Marsden started his solo career in the Whitesnake years. He has more than a dozen solo albums to his name. Bernie also released his biography ‘Where’s My Guitar in 2017. The book was updated and reissued in 2019.

In a statement the Marsden family announced:

On behalf of his family, it is with deep sadness we announce the death of Bernie Marsden. Bernie died peacefully on Thursday evening with his wife, Fran, and daughters, Charlotte & Olivia, by his side. Bernie never lost his passion for music, writing and recording until the end.

On behalf of his family, it is with deep sadness we announce the death of Bernie Marsden. Bernie died peacefully on Thursday evening with his wife, Fran, and daughters, Charlotte & Olivia, by his side. Bernie never lost his passion for music, writing and recording until the end. pic.twitter.com/9RhE2S9mDH — Bernie Marsden (@Bernie_Marsden) August 25, 2023

Good Morning…I’ve just woken up to the awful news that my old friend & former Snake Bernie Marsden has passed. My sincere thoughts & prayers to his beloved family, friends & fans. A genuinely funny, gifted man, whom I was honored to know & share a stage with

RIP, Bernie XXX pic.twitter.com/KXwsDEICN6 — David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) August 25, 2023

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

