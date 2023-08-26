 Whitesnake Guitarist Bernie Marsden Dies At Age 72 - Noise11.com
Whitesnake Ready and Willing

Whitesnake Guitarist Bernie Marsden Dies At Age 72

by Paul Cashmere on August 26, 2023

in News

Whitesnake guitarist Bernie Marsden has died at the 72.

Bernie was an original member of Whitesnake, appearing on the albums from 1978’s ‘Snakebite’ to ‘1982’s ‘Saints & Sinners’.

Bernie was co-writer of some of Whitesnake’s best known songs including ‘Here I Go Again’ and ‘Fool For Your Loving’.

Bernie started as a member of UFO in 1971and soon after hooked up with Deep Purple’s Jon Lord and Ian Paice in Paice Ashton Lord.

In 1978 Marsden and ex-Deep Purple singer David Coverdale formed Whitesnake with Micky Moody.

Marsden started his solo career in the Whitesnake years. He has more than a dozen solo albums to his name. Bernie also released his biography ‘Where’s My Guitar in 2017. The book was updated and reissued in 2019.

In a statement the Marsden family announced:

On behalf of his family, it is with deep sadness we announce the death of Bernie Marsden. Bernie died peacefully on Thursday evening with his wife, Fran, and daughters, Charlotte & Olivia, by his side. Bernie never lost his passion for music, writing and recording until the end.

Noise11.com

