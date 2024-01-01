 Jazz Soul Great Les McCann Dies At Age 88 - Noise11.com
Les McCann profile pic Facebook

Les McCann profile pic Facebook

Jazz Soul Great Les McCann Dies At Age 88

by Paul Cashmere on January 2, 2024

in News

Jazz great Les McCann has died in Los Angeles at age 88.

McCann was recognised as the innovator of Jazz Soul. The 1969 album ‘Swiss Movement’, recorded in 1969 at the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland with Eddie Harris and Benny Bailey is cited as one of the great jazz albums of all-time, selling over one million copies and generating the hit song ‘Compared to What’.

‘Compared to What’ was a protest song written by Gene McDaniels against the Vietnam War on President Lyndon B. Johnson. Its lyrics resonated with young America “The president, he’s got his war / Folks don’t know just what it’s for / Nobody gives us rhyme or reason / Have one doubt, they call it treason”.

In 1969, McCann was managing the then unknown singer Roberta Flack and included the song on her debut album ‘First Take’.

More recently, rappers loved to use the sounds of McCann. His music was sampled by The Notorious B.I.G. (10 Crack Commandments), Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre (The Next Episode) and A Tribe Called Quest (After Hours).

Mary J. Blige, De La Soul, Cypress Hill, Sean Combs and Nas have also sampled his music.

Les McCann died from pneumonia at a hospital in Los Angeles on 29 December 2023.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Graham Nash photo by Ros O'Gorman
Graham Nash Says Neil Young and Stephen Stills Collaborations Are Still Possible

Graham Nash says that it is still possible that Neil Young and/or Stephen Stills will record together again.

6 days ago
The Smothers Brothers Tom (left) and (Dick) right
Tom Smothers of The Smothers Brothers Dies At Age 86

Tom Smothers, one half of American comedy duo The Smothers Brothers with his brother (Richard) Dick, has died at age 86.

6 days ago
David Gilmour
David Gilmour Is Getting New Music Ready for 2024

David Gilmour has been working on a fifth solo album.

7 days ago
John Farnham The Age Music Victoria 10th Anniversary Hall of Fame Concert inducts Victorian music legends at the Palais in St Kilda on Friday 20 November 2015. photo by Ros O'Gorman
John Farnham Family Release First Photo of John Since Surgery

John Farnham’s son James has posted a family photo from Christmas showing John at Christmas lunch surrounded by his family.

7 days ago
Sydney Sweeney Rejects Criticism The Rolling Stones Objectified Her In ‘Angry’ Video

Sydney Sweeney has rejected claims she was sexualised in the music video for the Rolling Stones' new single Angry.

December 24, 2023
Darlene Love (photo by Ros O'Gorman)
Watch Darlene Love’s First Appearance And Most Recent With Letterman 37 Years Apart

Darlene Love first appears on David Letterman’s show in 1986 and the tradition continued until he left the show.

December 21, 2023
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones Add Chanel Haynes As Backing Singer

The Rolling Stones have hired a Tina Turner impersonator as a backing singer for their upcoming US tour.

December 20, 2023