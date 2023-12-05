 Wings and Moody Blues Guitarist Denny Laine Dies At Age 79 - Noise11.com
Wings London Town

Wings London Town

Wings and Moody Blues Guitarist Denny Laine Dies At Age 79

by Paul Cashmere on December 6, 2023

in News

Singer, guitarist and composer Denny Laine, the co-founder of Wings with Paul McCartney and also co-founder of The Moody Blues, has died at the age of 79.

Denny’s real name was Brian Hines. He changed the name to Denny Laine when he was 12, taking the ‘Laine’ from Frankie Laine’ and the Denny, from what the English called a backyard, a den. Denny was lead singer for the first Moody Blues hit ‘Go Now’ and also performed the song live with Wings.

Denny had a short stint with The Moody Blues. He left in 1966 and was replaced with Justin Hayward. He had another short period with Ginger Baker’s Air Force and played on the two 1970 albums ‘Ginger Baker’s Air Force’ and ‘Ginger Baker’s Air Force 2’.

He then caught up with Paul and Linda McCartney in 1971 and forming Wings. He stayed with Wings for 10 years until they disbanded.

As a member of Wings, Denny Laine played on the albums ‘Wild Life’ (1971), ‘Red Rose Speedway’ (1973), ‘Band On The Run’ (1973), ‘Venus and Mars’ (1975). ‘Wings At The Speed of Sound’ (1976), ‘London Town’ (1978) and ‘Back To The Egg’ (1979).

Denny sang lead vocal and co-wrote several Wings songs, ‘Time to Hide’, ‘Deliver Your Children’ and ‘Again and Again and Again’. He also co-wrote ‘Mull of Kintyre’.

Denny release a solo album in 1982 ‘Anyone Can Fly’ and continued to work on McCartney solo albums ‘Tug of War’ and ‘Pipes of Peace’. He wrote the b-side to the single ‘Ebony and Ivory’ titled ‘Rainclouds’.

Denny’s final solo album ‘The Blue Musician’ was released in 2008.

Denny Laine died of interstitial lung disease on 5 December 2023.

In a statement Paul McCartney said,

I am very saddened to hear that my ex-bandmate, Denny Laine, has died.

I have many fond memories of my time with Denny: from the early days when The Beatles toured with the Moody Blues. Our two bands had a lot of respect for each other and a lot of fun together. Denny joined Wings at the outset. He was an outstanding vocalist and guitar player. His most famous performance is probably ‘Go Now’ an old Bessie Banks song which he would sing brilliantly. He and I wrote some songs together the most successful being ‘Mull of Kintyre’ which was a big hit in the Seventies. We had drifted apart but in recent years managed to reestablish our friendship and share memories of our times together.

Denny was a great talent with a fine sense of humour and was always ready to help other people. He will be missed by all his fans and remembered with great fondness by his friends. I send my condolences and best wishes to his wife, Elizabeth and family.

Peace and love Denny. It was a pleasure to know you. We are all going to miss you.

Love,

Paul

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Rod Stewart at Rod Laver Arena 14 March 2023 photo Bron Robinson
Rod Stewart and Jools Holland Team Up For Swing Album

Rod Stewart and Jools Holland will release a Swing album together in February, 2024. ‘Swing Fever’s first single is ‘Almost Like Being In Love’.

11 hours ago
Wings Band On The Run 50th Anniversary Edition To Be Released

Wings’ classic ‘Band On the Run’ will be reissued in 2024 to mark the 50th anniversary of the album’s release in November 1973.

1 day ago
Engelbert Humperdinck performs at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Thursday 29 October 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Legendary Engelbert Humperinck Announces His Last Ever Australian Tour

Music legend Engelbert Humperdinck will tour Australia in 2024 for the last time.

3 days ago
Myles Goodwyn from his Facebook page
Myles Goodwyn of April Wine Dies Aged 75

Myles Goodwyn, lead singer and guitarist for Canada’s April Wine, has died at age 75.

3 days ago
James Taylor performs with his All Star Band in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday 8 February 2017. Ros OGorman
James Taylor To Perform First Australian Shows Since 2017 in 2024

Singer/songwriting legend James Taylor will return to Australia in 2024 for his first tour since 2017.

3 days ago
Kiss Komplete Kareer In New York City (Or Have They)

Kiss is rock and roll over. After over 2900 shows (they didn’t quite make 3000) Kiss played their final show at Madison Square Garden on Saturday December 2, 2023.

3 days ago
Neil Young and Crazy Horse Greendale tour Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young Fans, Start Saving, Archives Volume III Is On The Way

Neil Young fans are in for a massive injection of unreleased Neil music in 2024 with the release of the Archives Volume 3 box set.

6 days ago