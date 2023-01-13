Robbie Bachman of Bachman-Turner Overdrive Dead at 69 - Noise11.com

Robbie Bachman, the drummer for Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69.

Robbie was a co-founder of Bachman-Turner Overdrive with his brother Randy and Fred Turner in Winnipeg, Canada in 1973.

Bachman-Turner Overdrive had their first hit in Canada with ‘Blue Collar’ in 1973 (no 21).

‘Let It Ride’ was a no 3 hit in Canada and no 23 in USA.

‘Takin’ Care of Business’ have BTO their first hit in Australia in 1974 (no 14) and reached no 3 in Canada and no 12 in the USA.

The big one worldwide was ‘You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet’ which went to number one in Canada and the USA, number two in the UK and number four in Australia.

Robbie and Fred Turner wrote the BTO hit ‘Roll On Down The Highway’ (no 4 Canada, no 21 USA) in 1975.

Robbie Bachman left Bachman-Turner Overdrive in 1979. He rejoined for the reunion of 1988 to 1991.

Robbie was semi-retired at the time of his death.

