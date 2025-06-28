Dave Stewart and Vanessa Amorosi Join Daryl Hall for Live At Daryl’s House - Noise11.com

Eurythmics legend Dave Stewart and Aussie singer Vanessa Amorosi have joined Daryl Hall for the 91st edition of ‘Live From Daryl’s House.

Daryl Hall began ‘Live From Daryl’s House’, actually filmed at Daryl’s house in upstate New York in 2007. The first episode streamed on 15 November, 2007.

This show in particular focuses and Daryl’s 2024 album ‘D’, recorded in the Bahamas and produced by Dave Stewart.

“Great to be playing the D songs live with Dave on Live from Daryl’s House,” said Daryl. “I’ve been waiting for this.”

Daryl Hall and Dave Stewart met in 1984. Stewart also co-produced Daryl’s 1986 second solo album ‘Three Hearts In The Happy Ending Time Machine’. “Dave has been my shadow partner since 1984,” said Daryl. “We know each other so well. This was a real duo album, two people coming together, understanding one another and writing songs, most of them on the spot. It’s a real 50-50 project. Dave and I have a real partnership and have had for a long time.”

“Daryl and I go way back,” said Stewart about the performance, filmed at Daryl’s House in Pawling, NY. “Since we first worked together, our friendship has lasted 40 years and writing songs together comes very naturally. Playing our new songs Live from Daryl’s House was great fun, as it always has been.”

The show also showcases Australia singer Vanessa Amorosi, who in Australia is a household name, but fairly unknown in the USA despite living in California for more than a decade. Vanessa has had four Top 10 albums in Australia including the number one ‘The Power’ in 2000. In this episode of ‘Live From Daryl’s House’ the group also perform songs from Vanessa’s 2023 album ‘Memphis Love’.

The setlist from Dave, Vanessa and Daryl’s Live From Daryl’s House is:

How Long (Paul Carrack, Ace cover) (from Vanessa Amorosi, Memphis Love, 2023)

Too Much of a Heartache (from Vanessa Amorosi, Memphis Love, 2023)

The Whole World’s Better (from D, 2024)

Can’t Say No To You (from D, 2024)

Walking In Between Raindrops (from D, 2024)

Too Much Information (from D, 2024)

Ball and Chain (Big Mama Thornton cover)

Rather Be A Fool (from D, 2024)

Watch Daryl Hall, Dave Stewart and Vanessa Amorosi Live From Daryl’s House:

Daryl will be on tour with Glen Tilbrook of Squeeze in July, October and November in America. Dates are:

July 11 – Foxwoods Resort Casino – Mashantucket, CT

July 13 – The Pavilion at Point of the Bluff Vineyard – Hammondsport, NY

July 15 – Lowell Memorial Auditorium – Lowell, MA

July 17 – Capitol Theatre – Port Chester, NY

July 19 – Wind Creek Event Center – Bethlehem, PA

July 21 – The Wellmont Theatre – Montclair, NJ

July 23 – The Paramount – Huntington, NY

July 25 – Ovation Hall – Atlantic City, NJ

October 19 – Grand Sierra Resort & Casino – Reno, NV

October 22 – Mountain Winery – Saratoga, CA

October 24 – Blue Note Summer Sessions – Napa, CA

October 26 – The Venetian – Las Vegas, NV

October 28 – YouTube Theater – Inglewood, CA

October 30 – Pechanga Resort Casino – Temecula, CA

November 1 – Fantasy Springs Resort Casino – Indio, CA

November 4 – Paramount Theatre – Denver, CO

