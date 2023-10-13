 Rudolph Isley of The Isley Brothers Dead at 84 - Noise11.com
Rudolph Isley of The Isley Brothers Dead at 84

by Paul Cashmere on October 13, 2023

in News

Rudolph Isley, a founding member of the legendary US soul group The Isley Brothers, has died at the age of 84.

Rudolph formed The Isley Brothers with his brothers O’Kelly, Ronnie and Vernon in 1954. Vernon died in 1955. O’Kelly died in 1986. Marvin Isley died in 2010. Ernie Isley, the youngest brother who joined the group in 1969, is the sole surviving member.

The brothers had their first hit with ‘Shout’ in 1959. Rudolph wrote the song with O’Kelly and Ronald.

In 1961 they had a second hit with ‘Twist and Shout’, written by Phil Medley and Bert Russell. The Beatles also covered the song on their debut album ‘Please Please Me’.

‘This Old Heart of Mine’, later covered by Rod Stewart, was their hit in 1966.

In the 1970s The Isley Brothers had their first US number one album with ‘The Heat Is On’. They had five Top 10 albums in the USA in the 70s.

Rudolph retired from the group in 1989.

