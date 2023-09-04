Steve Harwell of Smash Mouth Dead At 56 - Noise11.com

Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell has died of liver failure at age 56, his manager has announced.

Harwell was an alcohol abuser which led to health issues heart disease cardiomyopathy and the neurological disorder, acute Wernicke encephalopathy,

In a statement Smash Mouth said, “Steve Harwell was a true American Original. A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle. Steve will be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom. Rest in peace knowing you aimed for the stars, and magically hit your target. Rest easy.”

Smash Mouth had their first hit in 1997 with ‘Walking On The Sun’.

‘Can’t Get Enough of You Baby’ and ‘Al Star’ came soon after in 1998 and 1999.

Then ‘Shrek’ gave them their one and only 21st century hit with ‘I’m A Believer’ in 2001.

Harwell retired from Smash Mouth in 2013 after being diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, which effects the heart muscle.

Smash Mouth still performs with its only original member, bass player Paul De Lisle.

