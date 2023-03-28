 Tom Leadon Of Mudcrutch Dies At Age 70 - Noise11.com
Tom Leadon and Mike Campbell photo from Mike Campbell Facebook page

Tom Leadon Of Mudcrutch Dies At Age 70

by Paul Cashmere on March 28, 2023

in News

Tom Leadon, the guitarist for Tom Petty’s original band Mudcrutch, and the brother of Eagles’ former guitarist Bernie Leadon, has died at the age of 70.

Mudcrutch formed in Gainsville, Florida in 1970 and moved to Los Angeles in 1974. They signed with Leon Russell’s Shelter Records but broke up in 1975 after one unsuccessful single.

In 2007, most of the original line-up including Leadon reformed to record their first ever album. Mudcrutch included Heartbreakers members Tom Petty, Benmont Tench and Mike Campbell and Randall Marsh on drums. The album reached no 8 on the Billboard chart. The same line-up recorded a second album ‘Mudcrutch 2’ in 2016. It reached no 10 in America.

The first Mudcrutch album included Leadon’s song ‘Queen of the Go-Go Girls’. His song ‘The Other Side of the Mountain’ was on the second album.

In a statement Mike Campbell said, “Tom Leadon was my deepest guitar soul brother, we spent countless hours playing acoustic guitars and teaching each other things.
A kinder soul never walked the earth.
I will always miss his spirit and generosity.
Sleep peacefully my old friend”.

