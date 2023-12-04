Myles Goodwyn of April Wine Dies Aged 75 - Noise11.com

Myles Goodwyn, lead singer and guitarist for Canada’s April Wine, has died at age 75.

Goodwyn founded April Wine in Nova Scotia in 1969. The band released their first album ‘April Wine’ in 1971 and in 1976 had their first number one in Canada with the fifth album ‘The Whole World’s Goin’ Crazy’.

By 1978, the band started to creep into the US charts. ‘First Glance’ reached no 114 in America. Their 1981 album ‘The Nature of the Beast’ reach no 26 in America and sold over one million copies.

April Wine’s biggest chart hit in Canada was ‘You Could Have Been A Lady’ (no 2, 1969).

Their other Top 10 Canadian hits were ‘Tonite is a Wonderful Time to Fall In Love’ (no 5, 1975), ‘The Whole World’s Goin’ Crazy’ (no 5, 1976) ‘You Won’t Dance With Me’ (no 6, 1977).

The final April Wine album ‘Roughly Speaking’ was released in 2006.

Myles played his last show with the band on 2 March 2023.

Official statement:

Myles Goodwyn, singer, guitarist, writer, producer and leader of the multi-Platinum selling rock band April Wine, who shaped and directed the group from its earliest beginnings, has died today at the age of 75 at Noon Atlantic Time. No further details on cause of death, location or funeral details will be disclosed at this time. The family asks for privacy. April Wine has sold over 10 million recordings worldwide. Myles Goodwyn’s voice is as distinctive and immediately recognizable as his song writing skills are prolific. Myles and the other members of April Wine were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame in 2010 and Canada’s Walk Of Fame in 2023. Goodwyn received the prestigious East Coast Music Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008 and the SOCAN National Achievement Award in 2002. In 2016 he released his memoir named, Just Between You and Me, which became an instant best seller on the Globe and Mail`s Non-Fiction List. His second book, Elvis and Tiger (fiction) was published in 2018 and was also very well received. The Myles Goodwyn and Friends Of The Blues recording released in 2018, it earned international acclaim and a JUNO nomination for Blues Recording of the Year in 2019. The recording won the ECMA award for Blues Recording of the Year in 2019. His follow up blues recording that year, Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues 2, won the same blues category in 2020. Myles left the group for live performances earlier this year, and continued to perform live with his acoustic trio which includes himself, Jim Henman and Bruce Dixon until recently.

Myles last setlist with April Wine on 2 March 2023 in Canada was:

You Could’ve Been a Lady

Fast Train

Say Hello

All Over Town

Rock N’ Roll Is a Vicious Game

Weeping Widow

Enough Is Enough

Drop Your Guns

Tonight Is a Wonderful Time to Fall in Love

I Like to Rock

Crash and Burn

Before the Dawn

Sign of the Gypsy Queen

Just Between You and Me

Roller

Encore:

Oowatanite

