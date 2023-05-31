 Australian Songwriter Eris O’Brien Has Passed Away - Noise11.com
Eris O'Brien Blessed Fool

Australian Songwriter Eris O’Brien Has Passed Away

by Paul Cashmere on May 31, 2023

in News

Eris O’Brien, a long-time songwriting collaborator with Ross Wilson, has died.

Eris co-wrote Ross Wilson’s biggest solo hit ‘Bed of Nails’ with Ross and John Pullicino.

Eris co-wrote five of the songs on Ross’ debut solo album ‘Dark Side of the Man’ (1989) and sang backing vocals on two of those songs, ‘What’s Wrong With This Picture’ and ‘Visit To America (Wild New World)’.

Eris also co-wrote the title track of Ian Moss’ second album ‘World’s Away’ with Ian and ‘These Hands’ for Vika and Linda Bull’s debut album in 1994,

Eris O’Brien only released his one album ‘Blessed Fool’ in 2003.

