‘You’re The Voice’ Co-Writer Keith Reid of Procol Harum Dead At Age 76 - Noise11.com

by Paul Cashmere on March 29, 2023

in News

Keith Reid, a founding member of Procol Harum and lyricist for the band and co-writer of John Farnham’s ‘You’re The Voice’, has died at age 76.

Reid’s best known song was the Procol Harum classic ‘A Whiter Shade of Pale’. Gary Brooker and Matthew Fisher used a Bach-melody for the music of the song and all of the words were Keith’s.

The song reached no 1 in the UK and Australia and no 5 in the USA in 1967.

The second Procol Harum single ‘Homburg’, again with Reid lyrics, reached no 6 in the UK, no 5 in Australia and no 34 in the USA.

In 1972, Procol Harum had another hit in Australia with ‘Conquistador’ featuring the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra.

Keith Reid was also a co-writer with Chris Thompson, Andy Qunta and Maggie Ryder of John Farnham’s classic ‘You’re The Voice’.

Keith’s most recent album ‘In My Head’ was released in 2018.

Keith’s friend and collaborator Jon Tiven posted, “R.I.P. Keith Reid. When it came to writing words for songs, he was one-of-a-kind brilliance. When it came to being a friend, I couldn’t ask for a better one. When it came to collaborating, he brought me a lyric that turned into one of my biggest (if not my biggest) songs. Shine On Brightly, genius”.

