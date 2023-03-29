‘You’re The Voice’ Co-Writer Keith Reid of Procol Harum Dead At Age 76 - Noise11.com

Keith Reid, a founding member of Procol Harum and lyricist for the band and co-writer of John Farnham’s ‘You’re The Voice’, has died at age 76.

Reid’s best known song was the Procol Harum classic ‘A Whiter Shade of Pale’. Gary Brooker and Matthew Fisher used a Bach-melody for the music of the song and all of the words were Keith’s.

The song reached no 1 in the UK and Australia and no 5 in the USA in 1967.

The second Procol Harum single ‘Homburg’, again with Reid lyrics, reached no 6 in the UK, no 5 in Australia and no 34 in the USA.

In 1972, Procol Harum had another hit in Australia with ‘Conquistador’ featuring the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra.

Keith Reid was also a co-writer with Chris Thompson, Andy Qunta and Maggie Ryder of John Farnham’s classic ‘You’re The Voice’.

Keith’s most recent album ‘In My Head’ was released in 2018.

Keith’s friend and collaborator Jon Tiven posted, “R.I.P. Keith Reid. When it came to writing words for songs, he was one-of-a-kind brilliance. When it came to being a friend, I couldn’t ask for a better one. When it came to collaborating, he brought me a lyric that turned into one of my biggest (if not my biggest) songs. Shine On Brightly, genius”.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

